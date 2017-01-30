Mexicans Are Boycotting US Products To Protest Trump's Wall Tax #AdiosProductosGringos Twitter

Just days after the Trump Administration said it was considering taxing Mexican imports to pay for a border wall, Mexican consumers are vowing to stop buying US products. @meloled / Via Twitter: @MeloLed

Mexico is teeming with US restaurants, coffeeshops, stores and products. Walmart's Mexico division, for example, is the largest outside the U.S. with 2,379 stores, including 256 Walmart Supercenters. Starbucks and McDonald's have more than 500 stores each across Mexico. Per capita, Mexicans are also the number one consumers of Coca-Cola in the world, according to the SMI Group.

Last week people began calling for Mexicans to stop buying US products under a string of hashtags including #AdiosStarbucks, #AdiosWalmart, #AdiosMcDonalds, #AdiosCocacola and #AdiosProductosGringos. @Tuitermica / Via Twitter: @Tuitermica

Consumers are rallying support for Mexican counterparts of American goods, for example the amusement park La Feria Chapultepec in Mexico City instead of Disneyland. @mikeescobar74

"I am a patriot, a true Mexican cry of war," said one person in Spanish under the hashtag #adiosstarbucks alongside a photo of a bag of local Oaxaca coffee. @Jazzildo / Via Twitter: @Jazzildo

Local businesses are even calling for roasted chicken fans to support their establishments under the hashtag #elmejorpollodemexico. Pollo Feliz / Via Facebook: pollofeliz

"Why with the wall aren't the losers them and not us?" Pollo Feliz, a restaurant chain, wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Trump, KFC's Colonel Sanders and McDonald's Ronald McDonald peering over a brick wall.

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, a Trump critic who controls the Mexican telecommunications company America Movil, called for “national unity” on Friday and encouraged consumers to support Mexican business and "buy what is produced in Mexico.” @LauPMor / Via Twitter: @LauPMor

He remarked that Mexico since the inauguration of Trump has been "the most surprising example of national unity that I've had the pleasure of seeing in my life."

"We have to back the president of Mexico so he defends our national interests," he added.

Alianza Por La Salud Alimentaria, a network of international and Mexico-based consumer groups, called for a a similar action in a campaign called "Consumers cry war" launched two days before Trump was inaugurated into office. View this video on YouTube Alianzasalud / Via youtube.com

The campaign calls on Mexican consumers to support local businesses and the government to increase its minimum wage. "The pronouncements and threats of the President-elect of the United States are irrational and inadmissible," the campaign said in a statement. "But this must generate a rational response to radically change the national development model and restore the sovereignty and health of food."

It's unclear how the movement to boycott has affected US businesses in Mexico. @tiburcio757 / Via Twitter: @tiburcio757

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a statement on Sunday that the company, through its local partner Alsea, has been sourcing coffee from Mexican producers for 30 years and have donated $2 million to support coffee producing communities in Oaxaca. "We stand ready to help and support our Mexican customers, partners and their families as they navigate what impact proposed trade sanctions, immigration restrictions and taxes might have on their business and their trust of Americans," he said. "But we will continue to invest in this critically important market all the same." Walmart told BuzzFeed News it had no comment about the boycott. McDonald's and Coca-Cola did not immediately return a request for comment to BuzzFeed News.



