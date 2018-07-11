"You go to the mall to enjoy yourself and get Chipotle and buy a pair of penny loafers, you don’t expect your data is accessible by police."

A large real estate company that operates several malls and retail centers in California is collecting license plate data using a database that is also used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a report from the nonprofit digital privacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Irvine Company, a real estate company based in Newport Beach, California, told BuzzFeed News that it gathers this data at three of its shopping centers — the Irvine Spectrum Center, Fashion Island in Newport Beach, and the Market Place in Tustin and Irvine — and shares it with local police departments, but not with ICE.

Irvine Company said in a statement Tuesday that it is a customer of Vigilant Solutions, which is the leading network for license plate recognition data, and which also signed a contract with ICE in December that allows the agency to use its database to assist with investigations. But the license plate information the Irvine Company collects is only shared with the Irvine Police Department, Tustin Police Department and Newport Beach Police Department, Scott Starkey, a spokesperson for Irvine Company, told BuzzFeed News.



Irvine Police Department and Newport Beach Police Department said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that it does not share this data with ICE. Tustin Police Department referred BuzzFeed News to Irvine Company for comment.

"Vigilant is required by contract, and have assured us, that ALPR data collected at these locations is only shared with local police departments as part of their efforts to keep the local community safe,” Irvine Company said in its statement online.



According to the company's website, Irvine Company’s property portfolio includes more than 550 office buildings, 40 retail centers, 125 apartment communities, one resort, two hotels, three golf courses, and five marinas. Its properties are primarily in Orange County, with several others in West Los Angeles, San Diego, Silicon Valley, Chicago, and New York City.

Vigilant Solutions told BuzzFeed News in a statement that it does not share the license plate data gathered at malls with ICE. However, law enforcement agencies can choose whether or not to share their license plate recognition data with other agencies or jurisdictions, which they sometimes do.

"Vigilant Solutions always has been and will continue to be compliant with all applicable laws in California and throughout the nation that apply to the use of its technologies," the company said.

"Even if ICE is not involved, the fact they’re sharing with law enforcement, the idea that you go to the mall to enjoy yourself and get Chipotle and buy a pair of penny loafers, you don’t expect your data is accessible by police," David Maass, a senior investigative researcher with Electronic Frontier Foundation, told BuzzFeed News.