BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Working Naked Because Their President Said To "Undress And Work"

news

People Are Working Naked Because Their President Said To "Undress And Work"

"[We] need to undress and work. Work up a sweat. If we don’t — we’ll die."

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 29, 2016, at 1:39 p.m. ET

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko delivered an impassioned speech to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on June 22, urging people to seek out and tackle their own opportunities rather than relying on the government to constantly provide.

Mikhail Metzel

Lukashenko, dubbed "Europe's last dictator" by Condoleezza Rice in 2005, told his compatriots, "Innovations, IT, privatization and so on — we understand all that. We got this covered."

"But everything and our life itself — is in simplicity," he continued. "[We] need to undress and work. Work up a sweat. If we don’t — we’ll die. Competition is fierce."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

It's likely Lukashenko meant to say "develop," which is quite similar in pronunciation. ("Undress" is pronounced "razdivatsya"; "develop" is "razvivatsya.") But that didn't stop some Belarusians from heeding their president's call to "undress and work."

@djudz
ADVERTISEMENT

"We are acting in accordance with the presidential decree," said one person who posted a picture of people naked at work.

Instagram

Some people joined the movement because you can't leave your countrymen hanging.

Instagram

"We start the work week and then undress," said one person.

Instagram

This isn't the first time President Lukashenko has misspoken.

@stepashkamilashka / Via instagram.com

He previously managed to confuse Russian President Vladimir Putin with Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev, who is Russia’s ex-president and current prime minister.

Also, a few years ago he mistakenly called himself "the first president of Russia."

Translation provided by BuzzFeed Consultant Victor Stepanov.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT