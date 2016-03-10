Five Spirit Airlines Passengers Brawl Over Music Blaring From A Boombox

A brawl on a Spirit Airlines flight Wednesday may have been avoided by the quiet that comes with using ear buds.

A fight broke out on the flight after two drunk women blared music from a boombox, according to the Los Angeles Times .

The fight between the five passengers broke out on a flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles.

The altercation occurred after the two women held the boombox over their heads when other passengers complained about the volume. Several passengers asked them to turn down the volume, Spirit Airlines spokesman Paul Berry told the Los Angeles Times, but the women refused.

"What are you going to do?" the women responded, according to Berry.

"Then to provoke the other customer, they were holding up their boombox in the air, waving it around," Berry told the newspaper.