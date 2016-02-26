FIFA Has A New President After Stunning Corruption Scandal

Gianni Infantino won by simple majority with 115 votes out of 207.

The Extraordinary FIFA Congress elected Gianni Infantino, a Swiss soccer administrator with the Union of European Football Association or UEFA since 2000 and general secretary since 2009, as its next President, a role that is considered the most powerful position in global sports.

Infantino received 115 votes in the Congress' second round of voting earning him the association's top position as president.

The newly elected president emphasized reform in his acceptance speech, which was a staple of his campaign platform.

"We will restore the image of FIFA and the respect of FIFA," he told FIFA's 207 voting members. "Many people in the world will applaud us and the work we do in the future."

He promised a "new era in FIFA where we can put again football in the center of the stage."