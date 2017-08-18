The Eclipse Is In Less Than Three Days And People Say They Can't Find Gas

But gas stations say that everything is fine.

People are traveling from all over the world to see the total solar eclipse along what's called the "path of totality," a strip of land that stretches from Central Oregon through South Carolina.

Lots of these eclipse viewers are renting cars, which has some towns that don't typically see a whole lot of tourism squeezed of resources like gas .

Otherwise quiet Oregon towns are now in chaos.

Manners have gone out the window.

"No, our station has not run out of gas," Ana Gonzalez, the assistant manager of Shell in Madras, Oregon, told BuzzFeed News. "There is not a shortage of gas yet."

Gonzalez said that the Safeway gas station in Madras had run out of gas on Thursday, but replenished within a couple of hours.

"We’ve been pumping away," a Safeway customer service representative at the Madras location told BuzzFeed News.