This 6-Year-Old Boy Is Really, Really Upset That People Are "Wrecking" The Planet

news

"People are just being rude to it."

By Leticia Miranda

Posted on May 27, 2016, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Henry Marr, a six-year-old living in Mount Vernon, Washington, with his family, has recently developed a passion for environmental sustainability.

Allie Hall

His mom, Allie Hall, told BuzzFeed News that he even dressed up as a park ranger for halloween because he's become so passionate about nature and the environment.

So Hall wasn't surprised when Henry got fired up following school one day after he saw a video in class about the harmful impact people are having on the environment.

"The planet is going to be wrecked," he said. "People are just being rude to it."

In the video, which has over 2.2 million views, Henry laments the destruction caused by people who "throw trash on the ground" and "make forests into places."

"They are being so bad," he says. "I could just call them dumb people or maybe even a bad word, the 's' word."

For Henry, the "s" word is "stupid" said Hall.

He goes on to say that he wants to "fight" people who litter and make posters to keep people from trashing the environment

"I wish I was an adult right now," he says. "I just want to do my job right now."

Even though Henry is not an adult, it seems he's already building a strong following with the video.

Some people just wanted to hug him.

"Passionate little activist!" said one person.

Henry told BuzzFeed News that he was fired up over a video which showed animals eating plastic trash.

"It almost made me cry," he said. "That's why I got all fired up. Baby animals are eating garbage that people leave behind."

Henry has started a movement at his home toward more sustainable living. He's taken to leaving messages around the house on pots and pans — because writing messages on paper would be wasteful, of course — warning his family about their water usage.

&quot;Dont Yous The Sink Anemore.&quot;
"Dont Yous The Sink Anemore."

"Don't even take a bath," reads one message. "Don't you like animls. P.S. Your bakeing my heart."

Henry said he would like to make posters that ask people not to litter in order to save animals.

Henry isn't sure what he wants to do when he grows up exactly, but he knows he wants to be "someone who takes care of the planet."

"I just want people to know that I want to have a team of people making the earth be better and not be like sea sick," he said.

And his thoughts on those polluting the environment? "I'll call them making the pukey planet. They're being so naughty."

