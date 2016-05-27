This 6-Year-Old Boy Is Really, Really Upset That People Are "Wrecking" The Planet

"People are just being rude to it."

Henry Marr, a six-year-old living in Mount Vernon, Washington, with his family, has recently developed a passion for environmental sustainability.

His mom, Allie Hall, told BuzzFeed News that he even dressed up as a park ranger for halloween because he's become so passionate about nature and the environment.

So Hall wasn't surprised when Henry got fired up following school one day after he saw a video in class about the harmful impact people are having on the environment.

"The planet is going to be wrecked," he said. "People are just being rude to it."

In the video, which has over 2.2 million views, Henry laments the destruction caused by people who "throw trash on the ground" and "make forests into places."

"They are being so bad," he says. "I could just call them dumb people or maybe even a bad word, the 's' word."

For Henry, the "s" word is "stupid" said Hall.

He goes on to say that he wants to "fight" people who litter and make posters to keep people from trashing the environment

"I wish I was an adult right now," he says. "I just want to do my job right now."