People Are Slipping On Banana Peels To See If They Will Fall Like In A Cartoon
Don't do this, kids.
It's a classic slapstick gaffe in cartoon storylines — an unsuspecting character steps on a banana peel and falls flat on their face.
But people are now for some reason investigating the truth behind this depiction. Are banana peels really that slippery? A bunch of teens are hurting themselves to find out.
It all started Sunday when Twitter user Jason Oakes claims he got the idea to test out whether banana peels are actually as slippery as they seem in cartoons and movies.
"I'm a little scared," he said in a video posted on Sunday. "Oh, it is slippery."
ADVERTISEMENT
In mid-sentence, Oakes slips on the peel and grabs a cup on the way down, splattering water all over the kitchen. He falls with a big thud on the ground, then screams.
Ever since Oakes's big blunder, teens are now posting videos of themselves slipping on banana peels under the hashtag #BananaPeelChallenge.
NOTE: Don't do this, it is dangerous!
Ouch.
ADVERTISEMENT
😬 😬 😬 😬
This girl did the challenge twice.
Even people in the military are giving it a try.
But teens are not the only ones taking up the banana peel challenge: Adults are now (more responsibly) doing it too.
ADVERTISEMENT
A TV reporter in Arkansas gave it a timid try around a lot of sharp, expensive equipment. They decided the real risk is in how slippery the banana peel leaves your shoe.
So, kids, remember: Bananas are just meant to be eaten.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Oakes for comment.
-
Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.