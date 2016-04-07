BuzzFeed News

An 18-Year-Old High School Student Was Killed After His Science Experiment Exploded

The teen was testing out a rocket-powered skateboard when it exploded.

By Leticia Miranda

Posted on April 7, 2016, at 1:20 p.m. ET

An 18-year-old science enthusiast in Thousand Oaks, California, died on Monday when his rocket-powered skateboard experiment exploded, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Bernard Moon / Via facebook.com

Bernard Moon, a senior at Thousand Oaks High School, and a classmate were experimenting with a rocket-powered skateboard at the Madrona Elementary School playground Monday night.

The friends were trying to create a rocket motor that would propel the skateboard forward when the device exploded, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Left: Bernard Moon.
Bernard Moon / Via facebook.com

Moon and his 17-year-old classmate were rushed to Los Robles Hospital where Moon was pronounced dead. His classmate survived the injuries.

The news of Moon's tragic death sent the community into mourning. A makeshift memorial was set up outside of Madrona Elementary school to honor Moon.

David Meyer / Via instagram.com

"He was just a cool kid," fellow student Ken Zhou told CBS Los Angeles. "He was a nice person to around. He could make you laugh. He was just the kind of person that you would want to interact with."

A vigil was held Tuesday night at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in memory of Moon.

CBS@11 In #ThousandOaks the sudden loss of #BernardMoon in a freak accident has a community in mourning #cbsla
Tom (T.J.) Wait @CBSLATom

People wore green, the color of the Thousand Oaks High School Lancers, to pay tribute to Moon.

The family is in green for #BernardMoon today. Lots of love to Bernard and the Lancer community.
TOHS Alumni @TOHSAlumni

"Green for Bernard," one person wrote.

@ThousandOaksHS Westlake High School showing support to the #Lancers #RIPBernardMoon #BernardMoon
Esté Katzman @moneyplayz

The Conejo Valley Unified School District closed Madrona Elementary School on Tuesday, and reopened it to students on Wednesday with counseling professionals.

