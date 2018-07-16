BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Amazon's Website Crashed On Prime Day And People Were Not Pleased

tech

Amazon's Website Crashed On Prime Day And People Were Not Pleased

When people went to Amazon.com, they saw text that read, "Sorry something went wrong on our end."

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 16, 2018, at 5:10 p.m. ET

Posted on July 16, 2018, at 3:49 p.m. ET

Shoppers planning to squeeze their wallets dry on Monday for Amazon's Prime Day sales got an error page instead of pages of deep discounts when they visited Amazon.

Three minutes into @amazon ‘s #PrimeDay and the website crashes.
Emily @erbridg

Three minutes into @amazon ‘s #PrimeDay and the website crashes.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@erbridg / Via Twitter: @erbridg

When shoppers went to Amazon.com, they saw a picture of a "dog of Amazon" with text that read, "Sorry something went wrong on our end."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
amazon.com

People were shocked.

@IUmanderson / Via Twitter: @IUmanderson

People were pissed.

@reelschneider / Via Twitter: @reelschneider
ADVERTISEMENT

"Get your website straight so I can give you my money already pls," one person said.

Twitter: @RayRayGrande252 / Via Twitter: @RayRayGrande252

Some people were temporarily distracted.

@caseydotson0318 / Via Twitter: @caseydotson0318

Other people were not amused by these pups.

@AshKolankowski / Via Twitter: @AshKolankowski

"#PrimeDay is a big waste of time so far!" said another person.

@RetroGamingDev / Via Twitter: @RetroGamingDev
ADVERTISEMENT

It's unclear what caused the website to crash.

@sfiegerman / Via Twitter: @sfiegerman

As of publication time, Amazon seemed still to be down for some users.

@infraredinf / Via Twitter: @infraredinf

Amazon did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment about what caused the site to crash. But it tweeted that it is "working to resolve this issue quickly."

@amazon / Via Twitter: @amazon



ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT