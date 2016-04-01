A Police K-9 Was Shot And Killed In The Line Of Duty

With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that LVMPD K9 Nicky was killed in the line of duty today. #LODD #Nicky

A police K-9 with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was shot and killed on Thursday just weeks after he returned to work following a brutal machete attack while on duty.

Following the shooting, the bodies of a man and woman were found in a nearby home. The suspect was shot and taken to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada for treatment, said Andersen.

No other officers were reported injured in the melee.