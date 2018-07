A Worker Was Found Dead Inside A Disneyland Haunted House

An initial investigation shows the worker died of electrocution.

A maintenance worker was found dead inside of the Phantom Manor attraction at Disneyland Paris on Saturday, according to. An initial investigation showed the man was accidentally electrocuted and died.

The technician was working on a broken light fixture inside of the haunted house when he was accidentally electrocuted, the newspaper reported.

Patrick Maldidier, the Unsa union representative for Disney Paris, described the worker as a cheerful 45-year-old father from Noisy-le-Grand, France.

"He was very popular with his colleagues," Maldidier told Le Parisien. "He was someone who always had a smile."

A spokesperson for Euro Disney told the newspaper that the company was "deeply saddened."

"We send our thoughts to the family and relatives" of the deceased employee, it added.