A Worker Was Found Dead Inside A Disneyland Haunted House

An initial investigation shows the worker died of electrocution.

The technician was working on a broken light fixture inside of the haunted house when he was accidentally electrocuted, the newspaper reported.

Patrick Maldidier, the Unsa union representative for Disney Paris, described the worker as a cheerful 45-year-old father from Noisy-le-Grand, France.

"He was very popular with his colleagues," Maldidier told Le Parisien. "He was someone who always had a smile."

A spokesperson for Euro Disney told the newspaper that the company was "deeply saddened."

"We send our thoughts to the family and relatives" of the deceased employee, it added.