A 19-Year-Old Rider Was Trampled To Death At A Rodeo

news

The bareback rider was flung from his horse at the Cowtown Rodeo in New Jersey.

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

Posted on May 29, 2016, at 3:22 p.m. ET

A 19-year-old rodeo rider died Saturday night from injuries he received in an accident during the Cowtown Rodeo in New Jersey, state police said.

Coy Lutz / Via facebook.com

Coy Lutz, a bareback rider, was trampled during his performance at the rodeo in Pilesgrove, police spokesperson Sgt. Jeff Flynn told BuzzFeed News.

Coy Lutz / Via facebook.com

Lutz was kicked by the horse after he fell off its back.

The teen, who hailed from Hopeland, Pennsylvania, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The organizers of the rodeo, which opened Saturday night, wrote in a Facebook post that they extended their "heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Lutz Family for the tragic loss of their son."

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved him," they said.

