Hungarian Leader: Babies Are The Ultimate Weapon In The Fight Against Immigration

BUDAPEST — Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán told a US-backed social conservative summit in Budapest on Thursday that encouraging larger families is integral to Europe's triumph in a clash of civilizations.

"Our homeland, our common homeland, Europe, is standing to lose in the population contest of the big civilizations," Orbán said during a program kicking off the four-day World Congress of Families, a global social conservative gathering sponsored by the US-based International Organization for the Family. "It's important to say that it's a national interest to restore natural reproduction. Not one interest among others — but the only one. It's a European interest too. It is the European interest."

The International Organization for the Family is headed by Brian Brown, who became one of the best-known campaigners against marriage equality in the US as head of the National Organization for Marriage. The conference website says this year's theme is "Building Family-Friendly Nations: Making Families Great Again." The local organizing committee for this year's conference is led by Hungary's secretary of state for youth, family and international affairs, and the program features politicians from several European countries. Friday's program includes Ben Harnwell, director of the Dignitatis Humanae Institute which organized Steve Bannon's 2014 Vatican talk, and Nebraska Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

Orbán is one of the European Union's most outspoken nationalist heads of government, and has recently clashed with other EU leaders over Hungary's policy of detaining asylum seekers, refusing to take its share of asylum seekers under an EU agreement to address the migrant crisis, and steps to shut down a major university and NGOs backed by Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros. His government has also been at the forefront of imposing social conservative policies, including passing a constitution in 2011 that made Hungary the first country to enact a constitutional ban on marriage equality after joining the EU.

Orbán announced a new package of incentives to encourage Hungarians to have large families, including a program that would forgive 50 percent of student loans to women who have two children and 100 percent to women who have more than two. Orbán said the country's goal is to increase the country's birth rate by 2.1 percent over the next two decades, a policy he suggested other European nations should follow if they want to avoid being outnumbered by the regions now sending migrants to European.