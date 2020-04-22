There's More To Know About The Video Of A Mother Arrested On A Playground For Violating Stay-At-Home Orders

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

A video of a mother arrested in Idaho at a playground that was closed under stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions has quickly gone viral, with far-right social media accounts rallying around her.



But the mother, 40-year-old Sara Walton Brady, wasn't on the playground simply so her kids could play. Brady is an anti-vaccine activist with connections to several far-right groups, and was participating in an organized protest on Tuesday against the governor's stay-at-home order. A group of people removed police caution tape to enter the closed playground, the Idaho Statesman reported, and Brady refused police requests to leave before she was arrested.

Brady was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released later on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported. Meridian Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brady could not be reached for comment.

“I didn’t wake up today thinking I’m taking my kids to the park to get arrested, but when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty!” Brady said to supporters following her release. “We have a duty to stand up to tyranny or we’re gonna lose our Republic.”

Brady is a seasoned anti-vaccine activist connected to a number of far-right groups in Idaho. She was involved in a protracted and public battle with her local school district concerning her son’s vaccinations in 2017, and her Facebook page is filled with anti-vaccine posts.

This protest, which was livestreamed on Facebook, was a followup to a large rally against stay-at-home restrictions organized by a coalition of radical groups. They include the anti-vaccine group Health Freedom Alliance, the gun rights groups the Second Amendment Alliance, and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a far-right conservative group that wields significant power in the state.