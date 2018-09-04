BuzzFeed News

Yakult Is Having A Moment Thanks To "All The Boys I've Loved Before"

Yakult Is Having A Moment Thanks To "All The Boys I've Loved Before"

The probiotic drink is a staple for many Asian families.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on September 4, 2018, at 12:40 p.m. ET

A probiotic drink that's a staple for a ton of Asian households is now ~trendy~ thanks to To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

As reported by Bloomberg News, Yakult has seen a spike in mentions on social media, and the company's stocks have seen growth since the Netflix rom-com's release.

That's according to TickerTags, a research firm that tracks social media.

For the unfamiliar, Yakult is sweetened skim milk fermented with a strain of the bacterium Lactobacillus casei Shirota — which is supposed to be good for your tummy.

It started in Japan more than 80 years ago and is sold all around the world.

Although it's not mentioned by name, the distinct bottle can be seen in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Here it is having a moment with Peter Kavinsky's precious lips.

Can't believe Peter K has lived his life without Yakult

Although weirdly the movie called it a "Korean yogurt smoothie." ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So ive finally watched to all the boys and did they just call yakult a 'korean yogurt smoothie'?

Even the original author of TATBILB, Jenny Han, is amused.

lol https://t.co/3rvt6oCZsT

Anecdotally, people are reporting Yakult selling out at their local stores.

lol this explains why there weren’t any at HEB this past weekend even though they sell them at a ridiculous $5 a pack. https://t.co/6LFDY1IwcJ

This is impact.

This is the most amazing signal of #toalltheboysivelovedbefore’s viral impact yet https://t.co/1851k8u9XS

For some people, the TATBILB cameo was a hit of nostalgia.

I admit, I bought a couple of packs this past month after watching #ToAllTheBoysIveLoveBefore. But I grew up on this stuff in Taiwan. It used to get regularly delivered to my home like milk. H/t @jennyhan https://t.co/ZKJ5fLumgd

Because, of course, there's nothing new about Yakult.

Yet another thing from my childhood, once deemed “weird” Asian shit, is now all the rage. https://t.co/B50UGHRWC9

So for people who grew up with it, it's weird to see it become a ~thing~.

Y'all love Yakult now? Keep up the Asian representation, we've got more cool stuff to show off

"Y'all been sleeping on this shit."

we asian kids been knew about yakult, y’all been sleepin on this shit

Wyd, world?

wait people just now discovering what yakult is

