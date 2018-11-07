BuzzFeed News

Other Countries Are Judging The US Voting System

2018 Midterm Elections

Other Countries Are Judging The US Voting System

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 7:59 p.m. ET

As the United States votes in the midterm elections, people from around the world are watching with bated breath.

The reality, after all, is that the US's politics tend to become everyone's problem.

Canadians are, frankly, pretty worried.

Sharilyn Johnson @sharilynj

Though it's hard to say if it's any worse than last time.

Ben 🚀🇬🇧🌎 @BenjaminoKnobi

So sorry to judge, but we're judging.

Simmi dhillon @SIMMIthinks

We're also seriously judging how this whole thing is run. Why is it so hard to vote?

Karen Goodman @Kamelia71

You've noticed this is a problem, right?

Helen @NoSurrenderBJ

Waiting hours to vote isn't normal, you guys.

Geoff Micks @faceintheblue

Just checking.

It's a similar story in Australia.

לא בשמים הומסטאק @littledreamer_

And Aussies are extra confused considering their elections are mandatory, happen on Saturdays, and involve sausage.

carrie @carriemmhmm

It's called "democracy sausage" and it's a real thing.

marc andre @rrrobts

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, the UK is sipping some tea, too.

Ian Elstub @ian_elstub

Where are you watching the election from? Tell us how you're feeling in the comments.

