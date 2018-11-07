Other Countries Are Judging The US Voting System
WYD USA?
As the United States votes in the midterm elections, people from around the world are watching with bated breath.
The reality, after all, is that the US's politics tend to become everyone's problem.
Canadians are, frankly, pretty worried.
Though it's hard to say if it's any worse than last time.
So sorry to judge, but we're judging.
We're also seriously judging how this whole thing is run. Why is it so hard to vote?
You've noticed this is a problem, right?
Waiting hours to vote isn't normal, you guys.
Just checking.
It's a similar story in Australia.
And Aussies are extra confused considering their elections are mandatory, happen on Saturdays, and involve sausage.
It's called "democracy sausage" and it's a real thing.
Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, the UK is sipping some tea, too.
