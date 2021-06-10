Women On Twitch Are Done With Being Stereotyped

In her almost seven years of streaming on Twitch, Katie Robinson, known as PikaChulita, has seen a lot. One thing that really grinds her gears is when viewers pit her against other women on the platform.



Take one incident three years ago. Robinson was streaming Overwatch, and a viewer popped into her chat and complimented her for being a “real” gamer, unlike other women on Twitch. She fired back immediately.

“I am not any better of a streamer than the girl who decides to have her boobies out,” she said on the stream. “If you prefer to watch me and you don’t like to watch ‘titty streamers,’ that’s absolutely fine. That’s your prerogative. But the compliments when people come into my stream and say ‘I like you because you’re a real girl streamer, like, you’re not a titty streamer,’ that’s a backhanded compliment. Don’t compliment me while tearing other women down.”

It’s a matter of respectability politics, Robinson told BuzzFeed News. Women are pressured to distance themselves from showing skin in order to be taken seriously. But, simultaneously, Twitch culture says the way for women to get ahead is to lower their necklines. Either way, women lose.

Twitch recently passed its 10-year anniversary and for much of that time — similar to the gaming world at large — it’s largely been a boys club. The top streamers have consistently been men, with only a few notable exceptions, such as Pokimane and Valkyrae. Women streamers of all kinds have made major strides on the platform, yet their followings and accomplishments are continually picked apart and debated, to say nothing of the harassment they face.

Women’s presence is once again at the forefront of debate in Twitch culture thanks to what’s called the “hot tub meta” — women who stream while in bikinis and soaking in a hot tub or tiny pool. The genre gained popularity in 2021, and the fight over it came to a head when Twitch demonetized the streams of a popular streamer, Amouranth, without warning in May.

That decision was met with both anger from her supporters and cheers from people who thought she had it coming. That same month, Twitch made an entirely new channel called “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” to contain and demonetize that content. These streams, while risqué, don’t actually violate the site’s terms of service, but Twitch wanted to give advertisers a way to opt out of appearing on this content. Still, these streams remain controversial.

But even before the hot tubs, women on Twitch have routinely been scrutinized for their appearance. Show too much cleavage — or really, any cleavage — and you’re just derided as a “booby streamer,” using your body to get viewers. Show no skin, and you’ll be hounded to fix that. Either way, you might get harassed if someone decides you’re not good enough at whatever game you’re playing.

Still, the myth persists that women on the platform have it easier. The go-to advice, typically floated sarcastically by men on forums such as Reddit, for people who want to get into streaming games on Twitch is this: Be really good, or be really entertaining. Or just be a woman.

Robinson called that assumption “bullshit” and Keda, known as Kedapalooza on Twitch, who has been streaming for nine months, said much the same thing. It isn’t easier to find success as a woman streamer on Twitch — it’s actually much harder.