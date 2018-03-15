Women In China Are Eating Ice For The Latest Challenge And It's Super Satisfying

BuzzFeed News

A treat for the ears, not so much for the teeth.

By Lauren Strapagiel and Kassy Cho

Posted on March 15, 2018, at 2:28 p.m. ET

A trend has emerged on Chinese social media of people chomping down on ice.

Instagram: @asmraddictss

The videos feature mostly young women chewing on ice in a variety of shapes and colors.

Instagram: @asmraddictss
Instagram: @iceeeecraving

Sometimes they're slushy.

Instagram: @icyyhoee
Sometimes they're filled with liquid.

Instagram: @smallbiscuits

Sometimes the ice is really very pretty.

Instagram: @iceeatingasmrr

Or made with milk, juice, and fun colors.

Instagram: @frozeneating
Instagram: @icecrunches_
The trend appears to have taken off on the video-sharing app Kwai.

The app is similar to other Chinese video apps, such as Dou Yin, and allows people to film and edit short videos with face filters and effects.
The app is similar to other Chinese video apps, such as Dou Yin, and allows people to film and edit short videos with face filters and effects.

There are thousands of posts under the Chinese hashtag #吃冰, meaning "eating ice," on the app.

It's unclear why or how the trend started, but it seems to have taken off in the last month or so. The comments indicate people just really like watching people eat ice.

Kwai

"Sounds so good."

Kwai

"So crunchy."

Kwai

"Watching you eat this in big bites is so enjoyable."

There's a competitive aspect too, so some people try to eat their ice creations as quickly as possible.

Instagram: @iceatingvideos

It also produces a delightful, satisfying crunchy sound, which has people adding ASMR tags to videos reuploaded to Instagram.

Instagram: @iceeeeequeen

Deeeeeelicious.

Instagram: @iceeatingasmrr
