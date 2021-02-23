This Woman Wins For Getting The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Pandemic-Era Tattoo

Courtesy of Leah Holland

A trend going around TikTok asks people to share "the dumbest tattoo that you've ever gotten," and a Kentucky woman has completely taken the cake. Leah Holland, 25, had wanted to get this specific tattoo for two years before she finally did it. "Basically I had a friend that said this quote about me," she told BuzzFeed News. "We were just talking about things that we really admire about the other person, and he said, 'You courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask.'" She said she's the type of person who thinks it's pointless to pretend you're something you're not, so she liked the quote enough to get it tattooed. She got it done on March 4, 2020. Two days later, Kentucky announced its first case of COVID-19.

Leah Holland

At first, it seemed OK. Then things got weird. "I assumed that we would probably have to wear masks and stuff. I didn’t think that the anti-maskers were going to be such a thing," she said. To be clear, Holland herself isn't anti-mask, but she was so worried about people thinking it was an anti-mask tattoo. "I spent the entire summer wearing cardigans so that could not be misconstrued," she said. "For most of the summer, I was mortified." When she saw the TikTok trend, she knew she had to participate.

The TikTok is quickly racking up views, and she is loving the comments people have left.

TikTok

TikTok

TikTok

Her mother, who Holland said generally doesn't like her tattoos, has also enjoyed reading the comments. Her mom even once posted a photo of Holland in a mask with her tattoo as a joke, calling her a "hypocrite," then quickly had to explain to people that it was just for laughs. While Holland said the timing of her tattoo is very unfortunate, "it’s hilarious now." "It’s just a funny story now. I can laugh about it," she said. "I think it’s funny when other people are like, 'I laughed so hard.' I'm laughing about it too!" She's also less self-conscious about the tattoo now, nearly a year after she got it. "It’s part of the thing of realizing that people aren’t looking at you as much as you think they are," she said. "It’s not really worth me being self-conscious about it."

