A Huge YouTuber Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Attacking A Woman Out For A Jog

He has also posted stunts, including one where he rushed the field at the World Cup in Brazil.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, known as VitalyzdTv on YouTube, has over 10 million subscribers on the platform. In his most recent video, he pretends to pee and fart near unsuspecting people in public.

The man behind a popular prank channel on YouTube was arrested in Miami Beach on Sunday for allegedly attacking a woman out for a jog.

According to Miami Beach police, the victim in Sunday's incident was out for a "leisurely jog" when Zdorovetskiy suddenly jumped in front of her with arms open, as if to grab her. He then, according to police, tackled her to the ground, straddled her, then punched her with closed fists in the face and chest "numerous times."

The woman screamed, which drew the attention of people nearby, which she allegedly believes prompted her attacker to finally back off.

The police report said the attack left the woman with a 2-inch laceration above her right eye that required stitches.

The victim said she did not know Zdorovetskiy, who was later apprehended at a nearby home. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, and is currently out on bond.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Zdorovetskiy for comment.

Zdorovetskiy was previously arrested in July 2012 in Boca Raton, Florida, for a bomb hoax. According to the Sun-Sentinal, Zdorovetskiy and a fellow prankster ended up in jail for 20 hours after Zdorovetskiy approached a man and implied the briefcase he was carrying was a bomb. The video, titled "Russian Hitman Prank Gone Wrong," is still online and has more than 3 million views.

