This is Adrian Brown, who not that long ago came out to his mom as transgender. Kara Davis

"I wasn’t as nervous as I probably could have been, because I knew that my mom would always support me no matter what," Brown, who lives with his family in Louisville, Kentucky, told BuzzFeed News.

"Mom said, 'OK, well I don’t really know what to do from here and we’ll figure it out together.'"

His mom, Heather Lundberg Green, told her son she loved him no matter what. And she proved that in the cutest way for his 20th birthday in January. Kara Davis

To celebrate both Brown's birthday and his coming-out, Lundberg Green staged a full-on gender reveal photo shoot. Kara Davis

When she first proposed the idea, Brown wasn't even sure she was serious. "I thought, 'Really?' I couldn’t tell if she was kidding or not," he said. But he quickly realized she was completely serious.

"My kids are pretty good at going along with anything silly I want to do," said Lundberg Green.

With some dollar store props and Lundberg Green's boyfriend's daughter as photographer, the shoot quickly came together. Kara Davis

And it's really pretty adorable. Kara Davis

For Brown, it's more than just some cute photos. It's a sign of solidarity from his mom that's made him feel more comfortable being himself. "Before this photo shoot, I felt like [being trans] was a battle I had to face on my own," he said.

"This photo shoot has empowered me to feel more comfortable in my own skin. I feel braver. I’ve been correcting people who misgender me on purpose now." Kara Davis

Lundberg Green posted the photos on Facebook and they've since gone viral. The family has been getting messages from all over the world. View this post on Facebook Facebook: HeatherLundbergBrown

Brown said he's heard from other trans people from all the world who said the photos helped them feel better about coming out too. "It’s amazing. I always knew that I could come to her with anything — I could tell her if I had bad grades or fighting with someone at school," said Brown. "But now I know that if i tell her about something new she's going to go out and change the world." As for Lundberg Green, she's getting messages from other parents of trans kids asking for advice. She said she doesn't have all the answers, but she's glad people are talking about how best to support their kids.