This Teen Got Her Mom A "Thanks For Vaccinating Us" Cake
Nothing says "thank you" like ice cream cake.
Moms deserve thanks for a lot of reasons, but vaccinating their kids is definitely one of them.
That's why Alyssa Jackson, 17, got her mom an ice cream cake to do just that.
"My sister and I went to pick up my vaccination records so I can switch my school, and we stopped at Dairy Queen for lunch," she told BuzzFeed News.
"After eating we were gonna get ice cream but decided it wold be funny to make a TikTok of us getting that cake."
They also picked up some icing to write their "thank you."
"I am happy that I'm vaccinated, because I have seen that some old time diseases are coming back," said Jackson, who's from Pennsylvania. "I'm glad my mom hasn't contributed to that."
Jackson has receipts, too. She included her immunization record in the video.
Finally, they she surprised her mom with the cake.
"When we walked in my mom was confused because she was working and we just came home with a cake," said Jackson.
"She knows when my sister and I are together we like to be funny and do ridiculous things so the first thing she said was 'you can't smash that in my face.'"
When Jackson's mom did catch on, she thought it was pretty funny.
The TikTok has now blown up, with more than 68,000 likes.
"When I realized I got so many views I was in shock," said Jackson.
As much as it was all for a laugh, Jackson really does hope people get immunized.
"Vaccinations are important because it's not only your kid," he said. "They will go to school and other kids can get sick from your child. Your child should not have to worry about different diseases."
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.