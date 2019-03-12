This Teen Got Her Mom A "Thanks For Vaccinating Us" Cake

Nothing says "thank you" like ice cream cake.

Moms deserve thanks for a lot of reasons, but vaccinating their kids is definitely one of them. Alyssa Jackson / Via m.tiktok.com

That's why Alyssa Jackson, 17, got her mom an ice cream cake to do just that. Alyssa Jackson / Via m.tiktok.com

"My sister and I went to pick up my vaccination records so I can switch my school, and we stopped at Dairy Queen for lunch," she told BuzzFeed News. "After eating we were gonna get ice cream but decided it wold be funny to make a TikTok of us getting that cake."

They also picked up some icing to write their "thank you." Alyssa Jackson / Via m.tiktok.com

"I am happy that I'm vaccinated, because I have seen that some old time diseases are coming back," said Jackson, who's from Pennsylvania. "I'm glad my mom hasn't contributed to that."

Jackson has receipts, too. She included her immunization record in the video. Alyssa Jackson / Via m.tiktok.com

Finally, they she surprised her mom with the cake. Alyssa Jackson / Via m.tiktok.com

"When we walked in my mom was confused because she was working and we just came home with a cake," said Jackson. "She knows when my sister and I are together we like to be funny and do ridiculous things so the first thing she said was 'you can't smash that in my face.'"

When Jackson's mom did catch on, she thought it was pretty funny. Alyssa Jackson / Via m.tiktok.com

The TikTok has now blown up, with more than 68,000 likes.