The Handshake Meme Is Even Better As TikTok Videos

Put 'er there, pal.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on April 25, 2019, at 3:53 p.m. ET

You know the handshake meme, right?

It started off as images, just like this one.

Then Twitter got ahold of it last year and it started up again.

onions ogres 🤝 having layers
jen merritt!!! @jennifermerr

onions ogres 🤝 having layers

It's been quiet on the handshake front since then, but now TikTok has brought it back. The video app recently added a text filter that created a whole new world of possibilities.

Like, how good is this?

Here's one about anti-vaxxers.

And another.

They can get a little dark.

And self-deprecating.

But that just makes them funnier.

And sometimes they're just very true.

Really, the meme applies in almost any situation.

Even the haters agree.

