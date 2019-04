The Handshake Meme Is Even Better As TikTok Videos

It started off as images, just like this one.

You know the handshake meme, right?

Know Your Meme / Via knowyourmeme.com

Then Twitter got ahold of it last year and it started up again.

It's been quiet on the handshake front since then, but now TikTok has brought it back. The video app recently added a text filter that created a whole new world of possibilities.

Like, how good is this?