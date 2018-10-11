This Super Cute Photobomb Warmed My Little Gay Heart

McKayla Thomas and Bella Schmidt are a couple from Long Beach, California, who shared a truly excellent photobomb.

celebrating a year and half today with the love of my life 💜

They recently celebrated a year and a half together, so Thomas shared some photos from Long Beach Pride last May.

Thomas and Schmidt are being very cute, but that’s not the only reason people love these photos.

Do you see it?

“We were cracking up, we had a really good laugh about it.”

“We were just taking pictures, we didn’t even notice that the background was even there until I was editing a few days later,” Thomas told BuzzFeed News.

@mcksgay @bellaschmidt__ Yo shoutout to the couple in the back they’re the real Stars of this tweet

Stealing the spotlight in the best possible way.

And thanks to the tweet going viral, Thomas was actually able to connect with her photobombers.

“One of the guys in the background actually saw it and messaged me and said, ‘That’s me and my boyfriend in the background,’” she said.

Turns out the photobombers are Matthew Lopez and his boyfriend, Camber Hill.

“The second I saw them taking the photo I immediately said: ‘Babe let’s kiss,’” Lopez told Gay Star News.

He said he thought it would give the women a good laugh later on, which proved to be very true.