This Student's Powerpoint Proves That Sharpay Is The Real Hero Of High School Musical

In High School Musical — a film I think we can all agree is a timeless classic — we are clearly meant to see the blonde and popular Sharpay Evans as the bad guy. But what if we've been wrong all along? A California student's viral Powerpoint presentation is proving that we've all done Sharpay dirty. Emily Cacnio, 19, is a musical theatre major The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Earlier this year, she had an assignment in English class to present an argument where you could make a case for both sides.

For her project, she delivered vindication for Sharpay.

Emily Cacnio

Titled "How Sharpay Evans was Bopped from the Top," the Powerpoint lays out a case for Sharpay being the real hero. Sharpay, Cacnio argues, was just a talented performer who was acting professionally and Gabrielle and Troy didn't deserve their accolades. "Mrs. Darbus is a clout chaser and casts popularity over talent," she wrote.

Emily Cacnio

Despite being overlooked, Sharpay was a team player who recognized other people's hard work.

Emily Cacnio

Cacnio said her class was into it. "They loved it. They were like cracking up because I played some clips from the movie and they started singing along," she told BuzzFeed News. She even got an A on the assignment.

Emily Cacnio

When she opened Twitter today and saw that Sharpay was trending, she knew she had to share her presentation with the world.

i really made a whole powerpoint and presented it in front of my freshman college english class on why sharpay was NOT the antagonist of the high school musical trilogies and i think that is the most performing arts major thing i could possibly do

The tweet has now gone viral and so many people are on her side.

