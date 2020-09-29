Parents have been coping with their kids doing school from home in many ways, but these siblings in Arizona have a mom who is a straight-up genius.

Jaala James is an 18-year-old college student who, like many others, is doing her first semester remotely. As one of eight siblings, six of whom still live at home, she's not alone in trying to get some studying done. But it's hard to do that without getting distracted.



"I have ADD, my sister has ADD, my brother has ADD, and all of us are super talkative," she told BuzzFeed News. "We cannot stop talking to each other."

There was also a space issue. Even the family's large dining table can't accommodate everyone when you add laptops and textbooks into the mix.

Thankfully their mom had an amazing solution — cubicles.

"I was like, 'Mom, people don’t sell cubicles,'" said James. "She was like, 'How do you think businesses get them?' And I was like, 'Good point.'"

