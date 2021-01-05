This Meteorologist Explained Exactly Why You Shouldn't Eat Icicles

Katie Nickolaou/TikTok

Let's be real, icicles look delicious. They look so shiny, so crisp, so refreshing. And that cronch, so satisfying. But this meteorologist has a very good reason why you shouldn't eat them: poop. It's poop. Katie Nikolaou is a meteorologist with KMEG in Sioux City, Iowa. She got her college degree a year and a half ago, but she had wanted to be a meteorologist since she was 4 years old.

"I was in a tornado and I really enjoyed it," she told BuzzFeed News. "Instead of being freaked out, I just kind of went with it."

She also recently got started on TikTok, where she said she's been a longtime lurker. She said she kept seeing videos of people eating icicles that had formed on their roofs, and she just knew she had to set the record straight. "Please don't do that. I'm a meteorologist, I should know," she says in a now-viral TikTok. "When icicles form it's from water that runs off your roof," she continues. "You know what else is on your roof? Bird poop. A lot of it."

"You're eating poop." This was apparently big news to people, as the TikTok now has 13 million views and counting. She said she first realized icicles' poopy nature in college. "If you hang around weather nerds enough you’re going to find some really weird facts," she said. The comments, however, seem worryingly undeterred.

Some commenters also pointed out that they may be poopy, but icicles are also perfect murder weapons.

But Nikolaou burst that bubble, too. In another TikTok, she demonstrates that while pointy, icicles are too fragile for stabbing purposes.

She said an icicle can still absolutely break off and hurt you by falling on you, but again, not great for stabbing. She's also surprised at how many people have watched her explanations. "Honestly It was mostly to amuse myself, I never thought it would go viral," she said. "I just think it’s because so many people have eaten icicles. It’s just one of those shocking things."