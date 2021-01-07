This Is How TikTok Responded To The Chaos In Washington
As Trump supporters attempted a coup, people were making videos in real time.
As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, social media responded in real time to the unfolding events. On TikTok, it was no different.
Unlike other events that get memed, an attempted coup that involved at least four deaths and politicians fearing for their lives doesn't really make for laugh-out-loud jokes. Instead, TikToks emerged showing how people are coping with what happened.
It's a mix of weirdness, worry, and dark humor that shows how people are processing what went down in a way that only TikTok can.
In the actual moments when the mob was entering the Capitol, Marcus DiPaola, who covers the news on TikTok, was there. He was able to capture up-close footage, like this.
But he also ended up setting one of the videos to the song "Way Back Home" by Shaun, which somehow captured the absurdity of it all.
People noticed it was a little odd.
DiPaola told BuzzFeed News he never includes music, and it was actually a total accident amid the chaos — which is a pretty good representation of it all.
At first, the only TikToks were from people who were actually there, such as those doing live coverage.
@waltermasterson
Capitol Building under attack. Senate evacuated. Myself and @tillary.clinton are leaving♬ original sound - Walter Masterson
But as everyone's attention turned to the news, there was a rash of videos of people recording their TVs with some commentary layered on top.
@altsloth
They’re trying to stop Democracy. Stop throwing a tantrum and accept the results for what they are. #fyp #foryoupage #capitol #capitolbuilding♬ original sound - Leah Marie
Now, hours later, the tone has shifted again to people trying to make sense of what happened.
Like, how are we just going about our days as normal right now?
@undeadsully95
My unasked for thoughts #fyp #foryou #biden #coup #ihatecapitalism #TortillaTrend #work #wfh #politicstiktok #politics♬ original sound - Jake Sullivan
Though some things needed to be canceled.
Many people are also talking about the response from police and security, or lack thereof.
@thealisoneb
My take on @gthatgemini video! #Welcome2021 #uscapital #capitalbuilding #fyp #foryou #biden2020 #uscapitol #buffalobills #gritty #2020election♬ telephone electrolightz remix - JP 🔥
Particularly the racial aspect of it.
@itskenxiebby
today in the us #fup #foryou #foryoupage #Homemade #InLove♬ A WHITE MAN NO - Allie
This person rated the outfits of the insurrectionists.
@myyyuhhhhh
I said what I said♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
This is Gen Z–style coping.
This person may be having a mild identity crisis.
@secret_gourd
don’t love this!! #greenscreen #fyp #lookalike #lookslike #funny #Homemade♬ sans. - Toby Fox
It's a strange day for teachers too.
@crybabycrabb
My work here is done♬ original sound - Jack
Just strange, overall, that this is math that can be done right now.
People who live in DC were making videos.
@cmoneric
loving the views over DC tonight 😍😍 #DC #BLM #FYP #protest2021 #washingtondc #inlove #homemeade♬ original sound - Ricc
As were people watching from afar.
@lilnicky1205
#stitch with @theycallmeepi #teamamerica #takingthepiss #foryoupage #justajoke #australian♬ original sound - Nicky
And, as always, there was still a meme or two.
@radacular
I can’t be the only one thinking this right? #capitol #covid2021 #fyp♬ original sound - Jake seiger
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.