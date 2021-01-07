 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

This Is How TikTok Responded To The Chaos In Washington

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

This Is How TikTok Responded To The Chaos In Washington

As Trump supporters attempted a coup, people were making videos in real time.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 7, 2021, at 3:39 p.m. ET

As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, social media responded in real time to the unfolding events. On TikTok, it was no different.

Unlike other events that get memed, an attempted coup that involved at least four deaths and politicians fearing for their lives doesn't really make for laugh-out-loud jokes. Instead, TikToks emerged showing how people are coping with what happened.

It's a mix of weirdness, worry, and dark humor that shows how people are processing what went down in a way that only TikTok can.

In the actual moments when the mob was entering the Capitol, Marcus DiPaola, who covers the news on TikTok, was there. He was able to capture up-close footage, like this.

@marcus.dipaola

♬ original sound - Marcus DiPaola

But he also ended up setting one of the videos to the song "Way Back Home" by Shaun, which somehow captured the absurdity of it all.

@marcus.dipaola

♬ Way Back Home - Shaun

People noticed it was a little odd.

TikTok

DiPaola told BuzzFeed News he never includes music, and it was actually a total accident amid the chaos — which is a pretty good representation of it all.

At first, the only TikToks were from people who were actually there, such as those doing live coverage.

@waltermasterson

Capitol Building under attack. Senate evacuated. Myself and @tillary.clinton are leaving

♬ original sound - Walter Masterson

But as everyone's attention turned to the news, there was a rash of videos of people recording their TVs with some commentary layered on top.

@altsloth

They’re trying to stop Democracy. Stop throwing a tantrum and accept the results for what they are. #fyp #foryoupage #capitol #capitolbuilding

♬ original sound - Leah Marie

Now, hours later, the tone has shifted again to people trying to make sense of what happened.

Like, how are we just going about our days as normal right now?

@undeadsully95

My unasked for thoughts #fyp #foryou #biden #coup #ihatecapitalism #TortillaTrend #work #wfh #politicstiktok #politics

♬ original sound - Jake Sullivan

Though some things needed to be canceled.

@samikatherinee

yep #fyp #politics

♬ Circus - Music and Crowd Sound Effect - Hollywood Sound Effects
@mlb510

i’m just trying to get invisalign let me live #coup #dc #capitol #civilwar #fyp

♬ d.m.martini made this sound two nickels - Madora is a Parasite

Many people are also talking about the response from police and security, or lack thereof.

@veggiepatty69

#tanacon

♬ original sound - Kalli
@borntobeproblematic

#InLove #Homemade

♬ sorority chant - ian
@thealisoneb

My take on @gthatgemini video! #Welcome2021 #uscapital #capitalbuilding #fyp #foryou #biden2020 #uscapitol #buffalobills #gritty #2020election

♬ telephone electrolightz remix - JP 🔥

Particularly the racial aspect of it.

@itskenxiebby

today in the us #fup #foryou #foryoupage #Homemade #InLove

♬ A WHITE MAN NO - Allie

This person rated the outfits of the insurrectionists.

@myyyuhhhhh

I said what I said

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

This is Gen Z–style coping.

TikTok

This person may be having a mild identity crisis.

@secret_gourd

don’t love this!! #greenscreen #fyp #lookalike #lookslike #funny #Homemade

♬ sans. - Toby Fox

It's a strange day for teachers too.

@crybabycrabb

My work here is done

♬ original sound - Jack

Just strange, overall, that this is math that can be done right now.

@jaswacker

#fyp #foryou #biden2020 #lgbt #adhd

♬ NGXB The Entertainer - NGXB

People who live in DC were making videos.

@cmoneric

loving the views over DC tonight 😍😍 #DC #BLM #FYP #protest2021 #washingtondc #inlove #homemeade

♬ original sound - Ricc

As were people watching from afar.

@lilnicky1205

#stitch with @theycallmeepi #teamamerica #takingthepiss #foryoupage #justajoke #australian

♬ original sound - Nicky

And, as always, there was still a meme or two.

@radacular

I can’t be the only one thinking this right? #capitol #covid2021 #fyp

♬ original sound - Jake seiger

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT