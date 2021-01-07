This Is How TikTok Responded To The Chaos In Washington

As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, social media responded in real time to the unfolding events. On TikTok, it was no different.

Unlike other events that get memed, an attempted coup that involved at least four deaths and politicians fearing for their lives doesn't really make for laugh-out-loud jokes. Instead, TikToks emerged showing how people are coping with what happened.

It's a mix of weirdness, worry, and dark humor that shows how people are processing what went down in a way that only TikTok can.

In the actual moments when the mob was entering the Capitol, Marcus DiPaola, who covers the news on TikTok, was there. He was able to capture up-close footage, like this.