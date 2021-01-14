This Is How The Internet Memed Trump's Second Impeachment
Get ready for peach puns.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump was impeached for the second time in his presidency, marking a historical first.
But unlike during the impeachments of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, we now have TikTok and Twitter. Social media was buzzing all day about the impeachment, mainly with a whole lot of puns.
Specifically, puns about peaches.
Impeach. In peach. You get it.
Call Me By Your Name also made several somewhat NSFW appearances.
There was a related NSFW meme about Mario, but you can find that one on your own.
For even more punny goodness, people made all sorts of peach-mint drinks.
The word "twice" also made perfect fodder for fans of Twice, as in the K-pop group.
Over on TikTok, before the vote even got underway, Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, set the mood by offering her aunt some impeach-mints.
@meena
IMPEACH NOW♬ original sound - Meena Harris
There were people excited enough about the vote to express it musically.
@the.ghost.88
Waking up on 1 / 13 / 2021. #folgersinyourcup #folgers @folgers #trump #impeachment #politics #leftist #left♬ original sound - The Ghost®
People then took that sound and recorded themselves making and drinking their morning coffees.
Others reacted to the results as they happened.
There were a few memes that emerged, both before and after the vote. One came as people noticed that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore the same outfit as she did when the House voted in Trump's first impeachment.
@_natemorris
Just a note that Nancy Pelosi is a badass & has an actual impeachment outfit. #greenscreen #trump #impeach #impeachment #fyp #icon #pelosi♬ original sound - Nate Morris
Here's a side-by-side — the photo on the left is from Dec. 18, 2019, and the one on the right is from Wednesday.
Peaches also appeared, naturally.
@joefathr
Im peach mint #peach #impeached #impeachment♬ original sound - Aidan
Including cocktails.
@elitewaste
isnt justice delicious? 🍑 #impeachtrump #fyp #impeachment #trump♬ Bamboleo - Gipsy Kings
Another meme used a classic TikTok sound — "I'd have two nickels — which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice," a clip from Phineas and Ferb.
@layanoelle
You cannot tell me we’re NOT living in a time paradox ✋ #trump #impeachment #HealthyCooking #oliviarodrigo #foryoupage #trending #driverslicense♬ d.m.martini made this sound two nickels - Madora is a Parasite
History often repeats itself, but usually not this quickly.
@mercuryinretrojade
IMPEACH IMPEACH IMPEACH #impeachment #fyp♬ d.m.martini made this sound two nickels - Madora is a Parasite
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.