This Is How The Internet Memed Trump's Second Impeachment

Get ready for peach puns.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 14, 2021, at 1:54 p.m. ET

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On Wednesday, Donald Trump was impeached for the second time in his presidency, marking a historical first.

But unlike during the impeachments of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, we now have TikTok and Twitter. Social media was buzzing all day about the impeachment, mainly with a whole lot of puns.

Specifically, puns about peaches.

so you’re telling me this man got stuck in a peach TWICE? 😂
ricky montgomery @rohmontgomery

so you’re telling me this man got stuck in a peach TWICE? 😂

Impeach. In peach. You get it.

LMAOOO even this mf only got in a peach one time
DylPixel @DylPixel_

LMAOOO even this mf only got in a peach one time

impeached in a peach
𝒥 @5ftunderr

impeached in a peach

Call Me By Your Name also made several somewhat NSFW appearances.

has been has been impeached in peach
Sacha 🎅🏼❄️ @mirajslut

has been has been impeached in peach

There was a related NSFW meme about Mario, but you can find that one on your own.

For even more punny goodness, people made all sorts of peach-mint drinks.

Mmmm-peach-mint No. 2 (is there a greater reason to celebrate?)
Samuel J. Casey @TheRealSamCasey

Mmmm-peach-mint No. 2 (is there a greater reason to celebrate?)

The mild winter means I still have enough fresh mint to make (in)peach-mint tea
Jennifer Ekstrand @jdekstrand

The mild winter means I still have enough fresh mint to make (in)peach-mint tea

The word "twice" also made perfect fodder for fans of Twice, as in the K-pop group.

trump got impeached not once but
boo @boopyape

trump got impeached not once but

Over on TikTok, before the vote even got underway, Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, set the mood by offering her aunt some impeach-mints.

@meena

IMPEACH NOW

♬ original sound - Meena Harris

There were people excited enough about the vote to express it musically.

@the.ghost.88

Waking up on 1 / 13 / 2021. #folgersinyourcup #folgers @folgers #trump #impeachment #politics #leftist #left

♬ original sound - The Ghost®

People then took that sound and recorded themselves making and drinking their morning coffees.

@sfram1218

#NHLFaceOff #HealthyCooking #fdonaldtrump #impeachment #bidenharris

♬ original sound - The Ghost®

Others reacted to the results as they happened.

@chopslap

IMPEACHED! #impeachment #trumpimpeachment #impeach #fyp

♬ original sound - CC

There were a few memes that emerged, both before and after the vote. One came as people noticed that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore the same outfit as she did when the House voted in Trump's first impeachment.

@_natemorris

Just a note that Nancy Pelosi is a badass & has an actual impeachment outfit. #greenscreen #trump #impeach #impeachment #fyp #icon #pelosi

♬ original sound - Nate Morris

Here's a side-by-side — the photo on the left is from Dec. 18, 2019, and the one on the right is from Wednesday.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images, Alex Brandon / AP

Peaches also appeared, naturally.

@joefathr

Im peach mint #peach #impeached #impeachment

♬ original sound - Aidan

Including cocktails.

@elitewaste

isnt justice delicious? 🍑 #impeachtrump #fyp #impeachment #trump

♬ Bamboleo - Gipsy Kings

Another meme used a classic TikTok sound — "I'd have two nickels — which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice," a clip from Phineas and Ferb.

@layanoelle

You cannot tell me we’re NOT living in a time paradox ✋ #trump #impeachment #HealthyCooking #oliviarodrigo #foryoupage #trending #driverslicense

♬ d.m.martini made this sound two nickels - Madora is a Parasite

History often repeats itself, but usually not this quickly.

@mercuryinretrojade

IMPEACH IMPEACH IMPEACH #impeachment #fyp

♬ d.m.martini made this sound two nickels - Madora is a Parasite


