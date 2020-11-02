Beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook and her husband are being sued by their business partner, who alleges fraud, negligence, and breach of fiduciary duty in how they handled Westbrook's company, Halo Beauty.

The couple are being sued by Clark Swanson, the third partner in the company that launched a line of beauty vitamins in 2018. In the suit, Swanson alleges that he initially owned 50% of the company, but shortly before launch, the Westbrooks came to him asking for a greater share.

The deal was, according to the suit, that Swanson would give both Westbrook and her husband 33.33% each, giving them majority control and leaving him with one-third of the company. In exchange, he alleges, Westbrook told him she wanted to expand Halo Beauty to include skincare, cosmetics, and other products. She wanted to build a "whole big thing," according to the suit filed in California.

That's not what happened. Although Westbrook did go on to launch makeup, including an eyeshadow palette and beauty blenders, she did it outside of Halo Beauty, under the name Tati Beauty. This left Swanson out of the deal, the lawsuit states.

This, Swanson claims, was a breach of their agreement, and the Westbrooks went on to "neglect" Halo Beauty. He is seeking unspecified damages from Westbrook and her husband, Tati Cosmetics, and Halo Beauty.