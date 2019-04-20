These Parents Very Adorably Sent Their Daughter A Surprise Seder Kit While She's On Vacation
No vacation from tradition.
Not even half an ocean and several time zones could stop Bess Kalb's parents from making sure their daughter celebrated Passover.
Kalb is an Emmy-nominated writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and currently on vacation in Hawaii with her husband. Her trip happened to fall during Passover, which started on Friday and is when Jewish people celebrate with a Seder dinner on the first two nights.
But being on vacation doesn't mean Kalb can skip it.
"Today in Judaism: My absolutely insane parents tracked down the hotel where my husband and I are staying on vacation and sent us a Seder in a box," Kalb tweeted.
Inside the box is everything they'd need to have a Seder on the fly, including candles, hummus, crackers, walnuts, apple juice, and even a yarmulke.
(In case you're wondering, the type of crackers is an inside joke.)
The very best and dad-est part, however, is a Haggadah (which is read during the dinner) with jokes from Kalb's dad written in the margins.
His notes are seriously great.
And there's a ton of them.
"My dad, for better or worse, is the entire reason I went into comedy," Kalb told BuzzFeed News.
People can't get enough of it.
Especially Kalb's dad.
It really is Peak Jewish Parents.
"Passover ultimately celebrates Jews figuring it out on the run," Kalb said. "Nothing captures that spirit more than a box full of water crackers and loose walnuts Fed-Exed to Hawaii from the Upper West Side."
