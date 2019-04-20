 Skip To Content
These Parents Very Adorably Sent Their Daughter A Surprise Seder Kit While She's On Vacation

No vacation from tradition.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on April 20, 2019, at 2:23 p.m. ET

Not even half an ocean and several time zones could stop Bess Kalb's parents from making sure their daughter celebrated Passover.

Kalb is an Emmy-nominated writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and currently on vacation in Hawaii with her husband. Her trip happened to fall during Passover, which started on Friday and is when Jewish people celebrate with a Seder dinner on the first two nights.

But being on vacation doesn't mean Kalb can skip it.

"Today in Judaism: My absolutely insane parents tracked down the hotel where my husband and I are staying on vacation and sent us a Seder in a box," Kalb tweeted.

Today in Judaism: My absolutely insane parents tracked down the hotel where my husband and I are staying on vacation and sent us a Seder in a box, complete with non perishable items from the grocery store and a Haggaha MY DAD ANNOTATED WITH JOKES.
Today in Judaism: My absolutely insane parents tracked down the hotel where my husband and I are staying on vacation and sent us a Seder in a box, complete with non perishable items from the grocery store and a Haggaha MY DAD ANNOTATED WITH JOKES.

Inside the box is everything they'd need to have a Seder on the fly, including candles, hummus, crackers, walnuts, apple juice, and even a yarmulke.

(In case you're wondering, the type of crackers is an inside joke.)

The very best and dad-est part, however, is a Haggadah (which is read during the dinner) with jokes from Kalb's dad written in the margins.

His notes are seriously great.

And there's a ton of them.

"My dad, for better or worse, is the entire reason I went into comedy," Kalb told BuzzFeed News.

Dayenu.
Dayenu.

People can't get enough of it.

@bessbell That is so damn funny and unbelievably lovely. A reminder to all parents that you never stop being parents. It’s a lifetime appointment.
@bessbell That is so damn funny and unbelievably lovely. A reminder to all parents that you never stop being parents. It’s a lifetime appointment.

Especially Kalb's dad.

@bfoster_msft Or as he’d say, “Please, Mr. Kalb was my father. Call me Dr. Kalb.”
@bfoster_msft Or as he’d say, “Please, Mr. Kalb was my father. Call me Dr. Kalb.”

It really is Peak Jewish Parents.

@bessbell This is the most Jewish tweet in history.
@bessbell This is the most Jewish tweet in history.

"Passover ultimately celebrates Jews figuring it out on the run," Kalb said. "Nothing captures that spirit more than a box full of water crackers and loose walnuts Fed-Exed to Hawaii from the Upper West Side."

