These Parents Very Adorably Sent Their Daughter A Surprise Seder Kit While She's On Vacation

Not even half an ocean and several time zones could stop Bess Kalb's parents from making sure their daughter celebrated Passover.

Kalb is an Emmy-nominated writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and currently on vacation in Hawaii with her husband. Her trip happened to fall during Passover, which started on Friday and is when Jewish people celebrate with a Seder dinner on the first two nights.

But being on vacation doesn't mean Kalb can skip it.

"Today in Judaism: My absolutely insane parents tracked down the hotel where my husband and I are staying on vacation and sent us a Seder in a box," Kalb tweeted.

