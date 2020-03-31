People Are Having Quarantine Drag Balls And The Looks Are On Fire

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

Socially distancing at home means our fashion choices have changed.

Sure, there are those who still feel the need to put on real clothes every day, but the rest of us are out here in sweats, thank you very much.

With that in mind, TikTokers are celebrating our quarantine lewks with a trend inspired by RuPaul's Drag Race and drag ball culture.

And the category is...social distancing!