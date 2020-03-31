 Skip To Content
People Are Having Quarantine Drag Balls And The Looks Are On Fire

Category is...social distancing!

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on March 31, 2020, at 12:32 p.m. ET

Socially distancing at home means our fashion choices have changed.

Sure, there are those who still feel the need to put on real clothes every day, but the rest of us are out here in sweats, thank you very much.

With that in mind, TikTokers are celebrating our quarantine lewks with a trend inspired by RuPaul's Drag Race and drag ball culture.

And the category is...social distancing!

@hwrri_02

##tiktoktraditions challenge accepted yalls turn

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

The concept of a drag ball comes from ballroom culture established in New York City by black and Latinx LGBTQ communities. That in turn inspired what you see on Drag Race.

In a ball, there's different categories that the performers dress for. In this case, TikTokers are making up their own.

@hayleydoestiktokstuff

She bring it to you every ball ##rpdr ##socialdistancing ##covidー19 ##rupaulsdragrace ##toiletpaper ##categoryis

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

Like "comfy couture."

@ohthatrob

##SocialDistancing but make it fashion...##coroNOshedidnt #c#oronavirus

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

And "throw blanket realness."

@prosperreece

This is what happens when a gay gets bored ##fyp ##zoommyface ##rupaul ##gay ##lgbt ##gayboy

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

Or that special top-only look for a Zoom meeting.

@mmrcasalino

category is me moving ##bloomuniversity ##rupaul ##dragqueen

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

Or that look that says "I haven't showered in four days and I'm loving it."

@carolinaunrein

##categoryis ##cuarentena ##socialdistancing ##covid19

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

Some people got really into it.

@diabetic_silly

##tiktoktraditions ##gay ##rupaul ##dragqueen ##dragrace ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##fyp ##covid19 ##coronavirus

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

This person looks legitimately amazing.

@officiallydivinity

Welcome to the ball hunty ##sidehustle ##distancedance ##categoryis ##drag ##lgbtq ##bipride

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

It's called fashion, have you heard of it?

@haus.of.michael

##coronacation ##youbetterwork ##workitgirl ##thecategoryis ##socialdistancing ##rupaul ##drag ##hausofmichael

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

I mean, a toilet paper roll purse? Yes, please.

@superdevin64

Category is: SOCIAL DISTANCING @rupaulsdragrace ##happyathome ##moodboost ##socialdistancing ##fyp ##foryoupage ##gayguy ##lgbtq

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

The effort!

@kastropia

hey this took me 2 hours to make so you better like it k bye ##houseoftiktok ##fyp ##fy ##foryoupage ##gay ##gaytiktok ##runway ##ball ##rupaul ##dragrace

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

The gowns!

@allaboutclairee

COVID-19 BALL ##categoryis ##quarantine ##boredinthehouse ##reallifeathome ##fyp ##dragrace

♬ CATEGORY IS... Social Distancing - jordandoww

Shantay, you all stay...at home, where it's safe.

