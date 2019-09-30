This Woman Pretended To Be A Bush During Her Sister's Engagement And It's Pretty Funny

When Therese Merkel found out her sister's boyfriend was planning a proposal, she — and everyone else — knew she just had to be involved.

What she didn't know is that her eventual involvement would go viral.

Merkel, 23, grew up in Wisconsin with her sister, Rachel, and to this day the two are still the best of friends. They're so close that among Rachel's proposal requests to her boyfriend, Andrew Philibeck, was that Merkel be there.



So, in secret, Merkel and Philibeck got to planning.

"We came up with a ton of hilarious ideas that were totally ridiculous," Merkel told BuzzFeed News. "We were like, how funny would it be if I was a bush or something?"

Cut to a little while later, and Philibeck sent Merkel a picture of the brand-new ghillie suit he'd bought her. Ghillie suits are camouflage outfits typically worn by hunters to blend into foliage.