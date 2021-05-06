“Shrill's” Legacy Will Be A Bold New Standard For Fat Characters

I have dental anxiety, which is exactly what it sounds like. When I’m lying in that chair with someone poking at my teeth, I want to cry. It’s not an uncommon experience, but it is extremely embarrassing.



My last cleaning was the worst yet. I told the hygienist up front that I get nervous at the dentist. “No problem,” she said. Then, a few minutes in, she told me she had noticed stubble on my cheek and asked if I had polycystic ovarian syndrome. This was mortifying (just clean my teeth, please!), but I told her that I did. She launched into a sales pitch for weight-loss surgery. She’d had it done — didn’t she look great! — and my PCOS meant my province’s universal healthcare could pay for it.

“I’m sure you must be uncomfortable,” she told me.

She meant uncomfortable in my body. But I sure as shit was uncomfortable in that moment because the person making my gums bleed was telling me to get invasive surgery to correct my failure of a body.

It was humiliating, entirely inappropriate, and unprofessional, but the sort of interaction you come to expect when you live in a fat body.

In the first episode of Shrill’s third season, which comes out on Hulu on Friday, protagonist Annie Easton (played by Aidy Bryant, who also writes for and produces the show) hears a similar line. She’s at the gynecologist for a pap smear, and when the doctor is done, she tells Annie, “You should think about gastric bypass — you’re at a good age for it.”

“That might be the most realistic solution,” she continues while Annie is still pants-less on the exam table, then hands her a pamphlet titled “Smaller Body, Bigger Life.”

Like me, Annie politely declined the advice and didn’t cause a fuss. I squirmed as I watched.

After, as she sees the doctor leaving the building, Annie yells. Shouts. “Hey, that was fucking fucked up! You’re going to look at me for 10 minutes and tell me to cut my stomach out? How is that medically ethical?”

There are a few other choice words, but the doctor hears none of it because she has headphones in. Still, it’s one of so many moments in Shrill that signal just how much the show’s creators get it. They are intimately familiar with the often subtle ways fat-shaming permeates our lives, and the anger fat people carry because of it.

In an interview last month, Bryant told me she once visited a doctor for a physical, and he gave her the same pitch.

“He right away was like, ‘You should get gastric bypass. You're really young. People are doing it all the time now,’” she said.

“I just remember feeling like, What? Like, you haven't even taken any blood, any vitals, anything. And you're tossing this off as if it's something I'm begging for. I was totally devastated.”

This will, sadly, be the final season of Shrill. The show is by no means perfect — I’ve previously criticized the romantic plots — but what it got right, it got so perfectly right. Annie is bold and lovable, but also at times exasperatingly selfish and frustrating. That’s what makes her so unique: The show has found the balance between a fat character owning their fatness and also being entirely human. She isn’t someone to pity, or someone designed to make you feel better about your own body. She isn’t the butt of the joke. From the outset, Shrill set a new precedent for fat characters in pop culture, and its third season continues on that path.

The list of fat people onscreen is both short and disappointing. I won’t rehash the criticisms at length here — many other writers have already gone deep on them — but one running theme is that a fat woman is either obsessed with her body and considers it a grave problem to be fixed, or she’s just a walking punchline, often with a voracious sexual appetite we’re meant to see as repulsive.

“It's kind of a haunting image, you know. There's something about it that really lacks dignity,” Bryant told me of the stereotypes that exist. In Shrill, she got to let Annie express her sexuality and outright horniness in a way that affirms that fat people both desire and have good sex.

“The idea that she would be a sexual person was never a joke. That was an area where I thought we could do better,” she said.

Annie has never been any of those awful stereotypes. The first season of Shrill very much grapples with self-esteem, like in the much-loved fat pool party episode, where Annie finds comfort and belonging at an event just for plus-size babes. And in the second season, we see Annie’s mother lob passive-aggressive diet advice at her daughter, showing how even those with good intentions perpetuate fat-shaming. The third season moves more firmly into exploring anti-fatness and how it manifests within ourselves. At this point in the story, Annie’s body is never the problem — the problem is how the world treats her, and how she internalizes that pain.