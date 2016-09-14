BuzzFeed News

Disney Removed A Recipe For "Healthy" Gumbo After Southerners Called Them Out

WHERE'S THE ROUX, DISNEY.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Canada

Posted on September 14, 2016, at 1:52 p.m. ET

For some ungodly reason, Disney recently released a recipe for something called "Tiana's Healthy Gumbo," and people in Louisiana are having none of it.

Disney / Via video.disney.com

At first it doesn't seem terrible. There are peppers and okra and some of the other ingredients you'd expect.

http://video.disney.com/watch/tiana-s-healthy-gumbo-dishes-by-disney-53c6735d50c78d729b5de843
http://video.disney.com/watch/tiana-s-healthy-gumbo-dishes-by-disney-53c6735d50c78d729b5de843

Then they add kale to it. Kale.

Disney / Via video.disney.com

Then just when you're wondering why there wasn't any roux, or filé, they go and top it with quinoa. Like a goddamn salad.

Disney / Via video.disney.com
Disney was clearly trying to make a ~healthy~ version of the classic Southern dish, but there are some things you just don't mess with.

Disney / Via video.disney.com

And people did not hesitate to tell Disney to back the fuck off.

I can't believe Disney out here tryna tell y'all Tiana was putting Kale &amp; Quinoa in a roux-less Gumbo.
RK Jackson | Atlanta @theerkj

I can't believe Disney out here tryna tell y'all Tiana was putting Kale &amp; Quinoa in a roux-less Gumbo.

I'm fairly certain Tiana is shaking her head and saying "That ain't MY gumbo, leave me outta this!" #gumbostrong https://t.co/NpGC6fdOB5
emily b @ebrooksb

I'm fairly certain Tiana is shaking her head and saying "That ain't MY gumbo, leave me outta this!" #gumbostrong https://t.co/NpGC6fdOB5

@meagnacarta @Disney @Disney_Family idk who's gumbo but this ain't Tiana's. Maybe Cinderella's or Snow White's
Lauren♥️ @LaurenBMorgan_

@meagnacarta @Disney @Disney_Family idk who's gumbo but this ain't Tiana's. Maybe Cinderella's or Snow White's

It's basically sacrilegious.

I am 100% positive that the bible says eating gumbo made with kale and quinoa is a sin https://t.co/Pebm22xxvn
molly ann @mollyann17

I am 100% positive that the bible says eating gumbo made with kale and quinoa is a sin https://t.co/Pebm22xxvn

Others pointed out the whole thing is especially ridiculous considering the character of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog was inspired by Leah Chase.

THIS IS NOT GUMBO. Plus it’s an insult to Ms Leah Chase who inspired Tiana. https://t.co/GcycOqWQRX
M. Morel-Ensminger @RevMelanieNOLA

THIS IS NOT GUMBO. Plus it’s an insult to Ms Leah Chase who inspired Tiana. https://t.co/GcycOqWQRX

Chase is a renowned New Orleans chef and restaurateur. Here she is hanging out with Barack Obama. She would not sully her gumbo like this.

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images

Disney had originally shared the recipe video on both Twitter and Facebook, but both posts have since been deleted. The YouTube video has also been made private.

WAITTTT DISNEY DELETED THE TIANA GUMBO TWEET IM SCREAMING
Justice4Jongin @Hoseok_jng

WAITTTT DISNEY DELETED THE TIANA GUMBO TWEET IM SCREAMING

But it's been reposted here with some added, important commentary.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Considering people are still leaving displeased comments on The Princess and the Frog's Facebook page, Disney has probably learned its lesson by now.

Facebook: ThePrincessandtheFrog

Leave the gumbo to the experts.

Disney
