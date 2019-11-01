 Skip To Content
The Shane Dawson And Jeffree Star Makeup Collection Is Out And People Are Losing It

Star's website is down following the high demand.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 1, 2019, at 4:18 p.m. ET

The much-anticipated makeup and merchandise collaboration between YouTubers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star has finally launched, and the reaction is pretty bananas.

The two vloggers released two eyeshadow palettes (one called Conspiracy, another called the Mini Controversy) and a collection of lipstick shades, as well as a line of Dawson-branded merchandise through Star's company, Killer Merch.

The buildup to the launch was, in true influencer fashion, a drawn-out affair. For the past month, Dawson has been releasing installments of a series titled The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star. Each of its five episodes has clocked in around an hour, and collectively they have more than 90 million views.

While ostensibly hyped as a sort of documentary series about Star, the videos have also served as a very long promo for Dawson's collection, following its creation from start to finish.

It all launched on Friday and was so popular that the website stopped working — and it appears that Shopify is down, leaving shoppers, Dawson, and Star very upset.

IM SO SORRY GUYS!! we’re trying everything right now!! 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Gek6uoXaSz

IM SO SORRY! @Shopify is trying to fix everything right now 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/HBJ1ooFKjw

It's getting spicy out there.

this is what Andrew is filming right now I’m pretty sure #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar #ShanexJeffree #ConspiracyPalette

some people are like “I GOT IT” and i’m over here like: #ShanexJeffree #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar

For those missing out, the jealousy is real.

Me, seeing people actively checking out and even ordering MULTIPLE PALLETS #ShanexJeffree #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar

Others had better luck by going to buy it in person.

Thank the lord I stopped being indecisive and went into the store to buy #ShanexJeffree

But other people have tweeted that the palettes are quickly selling out from stores, too.

I went to Morphe and the bundles, mirrors, half of the lipsticks, and bags were sold out supposedly it was a week worth of products they had stocked. #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar

Releasing makeup was an unexpected choice for Dawson, who has never been a beauty vlogger.

Of course, it's also not lost on anyone that fellow YouTube stars James Charles and Tati Westbrook have also recently released new palettes.

And remember, even if you don't get your hands on this new palette, your imagination is a powerful tool.

Omg I got the PALLET! #ShanexJeffree

