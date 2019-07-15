This Wedding Party Got Photobombed By "Scooter Girl" And They Loved Every Second Of It

After the shoot, the photographer went on a hunt to find the amazing photobomber.

A woman in Omaha, Nebraska, photobombed a wedding photo shoot in spectacular fashion by zipping through on a scooter. Photographer Molly Giangreco told BuzzFeed News the shoot took place last month in downtown Omaha.

"We were on the last leg of group photos, and I took all the groomsmen out on the main strip," she said. "That’s when this girl on a scooter and her husband came rolling through."

Giangreco said she was partially hidden in a tree when it happened, so it wasn't clear if the woman planned on photobombing. But she quickly figured it out as the men started cheering.



"The guys just yelled, 'Wow that was awesome, you’re awesome, come back through!'" Giangreco said. "And she just nailed it with her facial expression." The woman came back for a second pass as the men laughed, and then she was gone. On July 4, when Giangreco was editing the photos, she saw the woman's bold moves again and decided to find her. She posted on Facebook asking for help finding "Scooter Girl." "This woman, having the time of her life on a scooter, kept riding past us - posing for photos and we LOVE her for it!" she wrote. "She wanted to see them so let's see if we can find her by sharing."

It took less than a day to figure it out. The woman is Kenyatta Jefferson, a local business owner who's now happily referring to herself as "Scooter Girl." “I love doing spontaneous things and making people laugh,” Jefferson told Yahoo Lifestyle. “And this one happened to go viral.”

She's having a great time with it.

"She’s totally embracing the new nickname and running with it and loving it," Giangreco said.