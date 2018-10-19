Burger King’s New Black Slushie Is Turning People’s Poop Funny Colors

Burger King has released a Scary Black Cherry slushie, which is great news for ~spooky szn~ enthusiasts.

Dear @BurgerKing , Your "Spooky Black cherry" slushy turned my poop blackish blue. Thanks. (Just like those spooky black bun sandwiches.)... Thanks.

In fact, it’s so festive that it even turns your poop spooky colors.

Okay so @BurgerKing has a new frozen beverage out called “scary black cherry”. It is SO GOOD. It turns your tongue black. I thought that was as spooky as it was gonna get. LITTLE DID I KNOW, it also turns your poop black. Like pitch fucking black. Very scary black cherry indeed

People are reporting that the slushie turned their poop various shades, ranging from bright blue to pure, spooky black.

I drank a @BurgerKing scary black cherry icee and my shit turned blue. Neon blue. Everyone should get one. Blue poop makes everything seem better.

Doing an experiment to see what color my poop turns if I drink 2 of the black cherry slushees from @BurgerKing lol

Some people are specifically seeking it out.

It really adds a thrill to the beverage experience.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Burger King to find out what exactly makes the slushie black, but the chain has not replied to multiple requests for comment.

If all this rings a bell, that’s because a few years ago Burger King released a Whopper with a black bun that turned people’s poop a lovely emerald green.