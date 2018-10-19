Burger King’s New Black Slushie Is Turning People’s Poop Funny Colors
The Scary Black Cherry slushie adds a thrill to your bowel movements.
Burger King has released a Scary Black Cherry slushie, which is great news for ~spooky szn~ enthusiasts.
In fact, it’s so festive that it even turns your poop spooky colors.
People are reporting that the slushie turned their poop various shades, ranging from bright blue to pure, spooky black.
People seem to be...enjoying it?
Some people are specifically seeking it out.
It really adds a thrill to the beverage experience.
BuzzFeed News reached out to Burger King to find out what exactly makes the slushie black, but the chain has not replied to multiple requests for comment.
If all this rings a bell, that’s because a few years ago Burger King released a Whopper with a black bun that turned people’s poop a lovely emerald green.
Again, it was all very festive.
The suspected culprit in that case was just a whole bunch of food dye, according to a report from USA Today.
It’s probably safe to assume this year’s pitch-black slushie is also the result of a lot of food dye that then makes its way to your poop.
Food dye is pretty much harmless, so the only effect is visual. If you’re really into this idea of colored poop, red beets can also dye your feces for a little surprise in the toilet bowl.
Happy Halloween to your bowels!
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.