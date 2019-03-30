 Skip To Content
The Rolling Stones Have Postponed Their North America Tour Due To Mick Jagger's Health

Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he can't perform.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on March 30, 2019, at 11:11 a.m. ET

Boris Horvat / AFP / Getty Images

The Rolling Stones are postponing upcoming tour dates in the United States and Canada so that frontman Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band made the announcement on Saturday morning.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," said a statement from the band.

"The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

The band didn't specify why Jagger, 75, needs medical treatment.

Jagger shared a personal apology on Twitter, saying he is "so sorry to all our fans in American & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this."

The North American tour dates were set to start on April 20.

The statement from the band said fans should hold on to their tickets "as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly."

This isn't the first time the Rolling Stones have had to cancel tour dates for medical reasons.

Guitarist Keith Richards, for example, once fell out of a coconut tree while on vacation, resulting in a concussion and postponed shows.

