The Rolling Stones Have Postponed Their North America Tour Due To Mick Jagger's Health

The Rolling Stones are postponing upcoming tour dates in the United States and Canada so that frontman Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band made the announcement on Saturday morning.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," said a statement from the band.

"The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."



The band didn't specify why Jagger, 75, needs medical treatment.

Jagger shared a personal apology on Twitter, saying he is "so sorry to all our fans in American & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this."