Pussies Are The Stars Of The Summer

Thanks to songs like "WAP," we're moving from merely accepting our pussies to celebrating them in their untameable glory.

If last year was Hot Girl Summer, 2020 is the summer of pussy. Not just any pussy — pussy that’s dripping wet and wanting. Pussy that serves its owner and no one else. Unruly pussy. It’s “WAP,” but it’s not only “WAP.” It’s also “Pussy Talk” by City Girls, with close-ups of crotches. And it’s young women on TikTok — from nobodies to verified stars — gleefully lip-synching to the words “I got that good pussy” along to ppcocaine’s “For That Cash.” We’ve been on our way here for a while, reaching back to ’90s women-led rap and even two years ago when Tessa Thompson joyfully popped her head out from between Janelle Monáe’s labia pants in the video for “Pynk.” Finally, pussy is getting its due. I used to really hate the word “pussy.” Like, in any context. Whether to literally describe mine or a partner’s vagina and vulva combo, or genitals more generally, or especially as an insult. It just sounds crude. The kind of word some idiotic teen boy would use when trying to feel like a big, bad man around his equally idiotic friends. “Vagina” just sounds too clinical so I took to just beating around the bush, even in the absence of actual bush. You can really get away with a lot by just saying “you” or “there” or “me.” People get it, you know? Context clues can go a long way. And hey, it’s not like I stooped to something as juvenile as “va-jay-jay” or as awful as being a white lady who says “yoni.” And no, it’s not fair that these are our only options, but I did my best to work with what I had. But I was wrong, I was silly, and I was denying myself the absolute pleasure of reveling in a word like “pussy.” “Pussy” is fun. “Pussy” is squishy and plump and plush and wet. “Pussy” is a word ideally said with moist lips as you purse them for that initial “p” then linger for a moment in the hiss of those S’s. “Pussy” is a beautiful word for every reason I was afraid of it. It’s not proper and private the way “vagina” is. It has presence, it demands attention, and it refuses to be neat. You can’t tuck away a pussy. “Pussy” doesn’t just describe what we think of as female genitalia — it describes something unruly, and unruly pussy is having a moment. The phrase “wet-ass pussy” is stuck in everyone’s heads thanks to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, but it didn’t start with them.

Rather than the hush-hush attitude society has traditionally reserved for any discussion of female anatomy and its relationship to pleasure, we’re now talking about wet pussies. Fat pussies. Labia that can’t be contained by whatever scant strip of lace Victoria’s Secret has on offer. We’re talking about FUPAs (that is, the fat upper-pussy area) with love and tenderness. It’s in music, it’s on TikTok, and it is — importantly! — coming out of the mouths of people who actually have vaginas. This is all very exciting because traditionally pussies are supposed to be polite. That is, small, tight, and with labia that neatly tucks away like a little bit of origami. They can get wet, but only wet enough for the comfort of a penis. Clits are meant to be present but also not large, and certainly not tucked away in folds so they require actual effort to locate. The mons pubis should be a flat plane right from belly button to clit hood. And, importantly, they’re all attached to white bodies and come only in shades of blush, bubblegum, and baby pink. Anyone who’s seen a vulva or two in the wild would know that’s all bullshit. Or, at least, you would hope so. So back to “WAP.” Perhaps the funniest response to it, amid a sea of pearl-clutching from cis men, was from right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro. After a dramatic reading of the lyrics, he tweeted that, according to his doctor wife, any woman that needed a “bucket and a mop” for their pussy had “bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis.” He surely knows Cardi and Megan didn’t mean the line literally. But clearly he finds the image of a sopping wet pussy to be obscene. And that’s probably because vaginal secretion, a thing that comes so naturally your pussy is probably secreting stuff right now, is still taboo. As Jen Gunter, a gynecologist and author of The Vagina Bible, recently wrote for the New York Times: “Vaginal wetness, especially during sex, has long been erroneously considered a sign of previous sexual activity, which implies promiscuity.” And yet “To be a woman and to partner with men is to constantly walk the edge of the knife between too wet and too dry,” Gunter wrote. “Gush on command, but not too much because then you’re promiscuous or gross or both.” And that’s why “WAP” is so important. Cardi and Megan shot straight past normal vaginal lubrication (which, by the way, varies a whole bunch — that’s why you can buy lube!) to gushing. As in, “It's goin' in dry and it's comin' out soggy” and “I'm talkin' wap, wap, wap, that's some wet-ass pussy.” Even the radio-friendly version lyrics, “wet and gushy,” are perfect. When the hell have vagina owners ever gotten to celebrate being not just adequately moist, but gushy?

“WAP” isn’t the first song about pussy — not by a long shot. Black women rappers have been getting poetic about their vaginas for decades. Remember Khia’s “My Neck, My Back”? “I don’t get the controversy hype because I’m almost 40, and I grew up with Trina and Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown and Missy rapping and talking about their sexuality,” said Dirty Lola, a sex educator and sex toy seller I spoke to about this moment of unruly pussy. “We’ve been doing this before.” She said Black women, in particular, have led pussy music because many Black girls are told from childhood to be ashamed of their bodies and their sexuality.

