This UPS Driver Takes The Most Joyful Photos With The Dogs On His Route

Jay and his pups are everything good and pure on the internet.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on March 29, 2019, at 3:11 p.m. ET

This is Jason “Jay” Hardesty, a UPS driver who has the best kind of work friends: doggos.

Instagram: @jhardesty

Hardesty, 30, has been sharing photos with dogs he meets along his routes in New Orleans and it’s just too adorable.

Instagram: @jhardesty

It started two years ago when Hardesty got moved to a new route in a younger neighborhood.

“My old route, which was more families, the dogs did not like you,” he told BuzzFeed News.“They moved me to a different area of town with more people my age, more single people, and the dogs were a lot friendlier.”
Instagram: @jhardesty

“They come to the door and are happy and let you pet them and stuff.”

Instagram: @jhardesty

While he grew his own following on Instagram, things recently blew up when author Jami Attenberg — who lives on Hardesty’s route — shared a link to his #pupsofjay tag.

“I think I gained like 10,000 followers in 48 hours,” said Hardesty.

And it’s easy to see why. The pure joy on Hardesty’s face in the photos is infectious.

He even got a nod from music producer Neko Case.

He also gets to know the pups. This little one, for example, is Kash.

Instagram: @jhardesty

And this cutie is Prince.

Instagram: @jhardesty

Over time he’s developed a few favorites too. This is Oy and Belle.

While one would always run to the door to play with Hardesty, the other was more shy, he said. Then, two days before the dogs moved away, the other finally let Hardesty get close for some pets.
Instagram: @jhardesty

One of his current favorites is this very good girl named Summer.

Instagram: @undefined

Hardesty limits himself to posting one dog each Friday evening, “so there’s actually a waiting list of dogs,” he said.

Instagram: @jhardesty

Hardesty doesn’t have a dog himself, so playing with the pups along his route is really a highlight of each day. And the owners love it too.

Instagram: @jhardesty

“They love the fact that their dog loves me and I love them,” he said.

Instagram: @jhardesty

You can follow Hardesty and his pups on his Instagram account or the tag #pupsofjay.

