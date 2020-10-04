The "Proud Boys" Hashtag Has Been Taken Over By Gay Love

People decided to reclaim the tag after Trump told the extremist group to "stand by" at the first presidential debate.

If you search for "Proud Boys" on Twitter, you won't get what you're expecting, and you will absolutely be delighted. After Donald Trump's reference to the extremist group at the first presidential debate, people have taken over the #ProudBoys hashtag with photos of gay men celebrating their lives and their love.

We're Proud and we're Boys and Nazi cowards can fuck right the fuck off. #ProudBoys

The goal of the movement is to take back the hashtag from the Proud Boys, a far-right men's organization with a history of violence. Founded by Gavin McInnes, the group describes itself as "western chauvinists" and the FBI considers the group to be an extremist organization with ties to white supremacy. When asked to condemn white supremacists during the first presidential debate, Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." The statement appears to have galvanized the group and bolstered their following. Given the group's penchant for a certain brand of white masculinity, the move to use the tag with images of gay men is not just a reclamation, but a cheeky provocation. And it's also just plain cute.

When I met this man we weren’t allowed to marry. The law changed & we had our trip to the registry office & our official day of love because society changed -is still changing- thanks to all the brave allies of all genders & loving families & #ProudBoys #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound

People are getting pretty personal with it, sharing important moments from their relationships.

Reclaiming #ProudBoys is a great idea. Here’s us after voting ‘Yes’ for marriage equality back in 2015.

Happy anniversary to my husband of 12 years @FCermak We are #ProudBoys aka #LGBTQIA

The only #ProudBoys that matter 🌈

Here is me and my husband on our wedding day .... and a pic of our two adopted sons #ProudBoys

Reddit users have also been submitting images of gay men using the phrase "proud boys" in order to take over the image search results for the phrase.



Even the official Twitter account for the Canadian forces in the US got in on the action.

🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 #ProudBoys

It's not clear exactly who started the takeover, but actor George Takei tweeted the idea on Oct. 1.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine

And people were more than happy to help out.

@GeorgeTakei So basically, you’re saying the #prideboys should take over #proudboys ? Works for me