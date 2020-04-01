This Boss Accidentally Turned Herself Into A Potato For A Video Meeting And Couldn't Figure Out How To Fix It

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

For those of us lucky enough to still be working, the adjustment to working from home can be daunting. And for some, it's just plain hilarious.

Lizet Ocampo is the political director at People for the American Way, an organization that does work like encouraging Latinx voters to vote and helping progressive candidates win elections.



Like many other offices, Ocampo and her colleagues are now working from home, which includes meeting using video calls. That's where Ocampo's trouble began.

As part of her work with Latinx voters, Ocampo joins a regular virtual happy hour for community leaders hosted by Equis, as a fun way to connect. To add to the fun, Ocampo downloaded some funny filters to use during these happy hours. The problem is she forgot that she did that.

"So Monday morning, we had our meeting and I usually try to do a camera, and when we started the meeting, I saw myself as a potato," she said.