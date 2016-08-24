What The Fuck Is This Thing A Woman Pulled Out Of Her Sister's Belly Button

Sorry. Oh my god I'm so sorry.

No? Still here? Excellent.

Look, things are about to get really gross. If you want, you can just look at this puppy tummy and turn back.

Jamie Davis of Moore, Oklahoma, noticed something odd in her sister's belly button. Something that appeared to have hair.

It did not want to come out at first. "It hurt really bad actually," Davis told BuzzFeed News. Her sister felt like her belly button "was being turned inside out."

Can you even imagine how goddamn satisfying that felt?

BUT WHAT IS IT.

AND WHY DOES IT HAVE HAIR.

Davis wrote it's likely an umbolith, which is like a little stone made up of keratin and sebum. Delicious.

Along with blackhead extractions, umbolith removals seem to be pretty popular with the delightfully disgusting people who love popping videos.