This Plus Size Model Says She Was Told Future Didn't Want Any "Fatties" At The Club

Future told her on Instagram that it was the club's fault, not his.

A plus size model said she was told not to even bother trying to get into a Miami club because the rapper Future said no "fatties" were allowed. Naomie Chaput, who just goes by Nao, is a model from Montreal who was in Miami last week for a photoshoot. On Friday, she and a friend planned to go to a nightclub called Story, but they never made it.

Courtesy of Nao

According to Nao's publicist, Daniel Bouabdo, they were told not to bother. "She was on her way there and they were in contact with the promoter who had arranged for them to go to the club," Bouabdo told BuzzFeed News. Bouabdo said the promoter told them, “don’t even bother coming, Future asked for no fatties." Soon after, Nao posted an Instagram story about the incident, which was then reshared widely.



"And it's not that I wanted to see Future personally, because I don't give a damn about no fucking rappers," she said in the story. "But it's the fact that it's a thing in 2019 where we can say 'no fatties in the club.'"

In subsequent videos in her story, Nao's friend explains that the promoter told her that Future made the request for no plus size women himself, and that he makes the request every time he's there.

"So the promoter said that at Future’s request, no big girls allowed in club Story. It’s on South Beach, it’s common, no plus sizes," her friend says in the video. Bouabdo reached out to both the nightclub and Future's management about Nao's experience, but hasn't received any sort of reply. BuzzFeed News also reached out to both the nightclub and Future's publicist for comment, but have not heard back.

Future did, however, appear to allude to the allegation in a tweet.

STOP CAPPIN ON MY NAME..I love all women 👑.

Since Future's management didn't reply through any official channels, Nao reached out to Future directly on Instagram. According to Nao, he replied and said what happened was Story's fault, not his.

Nao / Via Instagram

"U lied on my name," he allegedly told Nao. "U should've said story told u that shit." She explained that she was trying to clear up the situation, but he allegedly continued to call her a liar.

Nao

Bouabdo said they were hoping for an apology, or at least a public acknowledgement from Future that he doesn't condone the club's behavior.

"Nobody denied this behavior, nobody disassociated themselves from this type of behavior," said Bouabdo.

Courtesy of Nao