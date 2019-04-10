 Skip To Content
Painting The Butt Pockets On Jeans Is An Adorable Lil' Spring Trend

Feel the embrace of soft szn.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 10, 2019, at 2:32 p.m. ET

Spring 2019 has officially been declared #softszn which means it's time for pastels, hugs, and cute DIY touches.

One adorable way people have been getting into the soft szn feeling is by painting the back pockets of their jeans and jean shorts.

If you couldn’t tell by the dozens of posts I’ve made today I decided to paint my jean pocket
M. @mikaylakucia

If you couldn’t tell by the dozens of posts I’ve made today I decided to paint my jean pocket

While the technique is hardly new, it's blossomed into a trend all over again on social media.

should i paint my other jean pocket to ignore my impeding breakdown ? may haps
𝕓𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕕 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕓𝕠𝕥 {semi ia} @imjaebob

should i paint my other jean pocket to ignore my impeding breakdown ? may haps

In particular, TikTok has been inundated with some pretty impressive pocket art.

Like this sweet little cat.

Or these bee-utiful scene.

Or this night sky.

Or this, which incorporates another trend of painting Kermit on things, which I do not understand but truly love.

Truly the sky is the limit.

If you want to get in on the cute butt trend, there's some things you should know first. According to this post from Kessler Ramirez, it's totally fine to use regular ol' acrylic paint as long as you heat treat it with a hairdryer after. You also need to be careful about washing it.

But, otherwise, the only thing holding you back is your own creativity. Happy painting, softies!

