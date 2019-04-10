Painting The Butt Pockets On Jeans Is An Adorable Lil' Spring Trend

Spring 2019 has officially been declared #softszn which means it's time for pastels, hugs, and cute DIY touches. One adorable way people have been getting into the soft szn feeling is by painting the back pockets of their jeans and jean shorts.

If you couldn’t tell by the dozens of posts I’ve made today I decided to paint my jean pocket

While the technique is hardly new, it's blossomed into a trend all over again on social media.

should i paint my other jean pocket to ignore my impeding breakdown ? may haps

In particular, TikTok has been inundated with some pretty impressive pocket art. Like this sweet little cat.

Or these bee-utiful scene.

Or this night sky.

Or this, which incorporates another trend of painting Kermit on things, which I do not understand but truly love.

Truly the sky is the limit.