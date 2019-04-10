Painting The Butt Pockets On Jeans Is An Adorable Lil' Spring Trend
Feel the embrace of soft szn.
Spring 2019 has officially been declared #softszn which means it's time for pastels, hugs, and cute DIY touches.
One adorable way people have been getting into the soft szn feeling is by painting the back pockets of their jeans and jean shorts.
While the technique is hardly new, it's blossomed into a trend all over again on social media.
In particular, TikTok has been inundated with some pretty impressive pocket art.
Like this sweet little cat.
Or these bee-utiful scene.
Or this night sky.
Or this, which incorporates another trend of painting Kermit on things, which I do not understand but truly love.
Truly the sky is the limit.
If you want to get in on the cute butt trend, there's some things you should know first. According to this post from Kessler Ramirez, it's totally fine to use regular ol' acrylic paint as long as you heat treat it with a hairdryer after. You also need to be careful about washing it.
But, otherwise, the only thing holding you back is your own creativity. Happy painting, softies!
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.