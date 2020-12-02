These Are The Top 10 Viral TikToks Of 2020

From a Will Smith wipe to that one coworker on Zoom.

The true joy of TikTok is that you can scroll forever and ever and always find new content. You can even scroll past those little videos they put in telling you to put the phone down (you can't tell me what to do!). But amid all that endless content, there are some videos that shine through as universal favorites. This top 10 viral TikToks of the year list comes straight from TikTok itself, which told BuzzFeed News that it's based on "total engagements on the app including views, creations, growth and likes." Let's dive in! 10. Can this goose back it up (yes)

A twerking goose, what could be more fun! BuzzFeed News spoke to Hunter Clay, the teen in this video, back in April. The duck's name is Lauren, and Clay said he's her favorite member of the family. "If you touch [Lauren's] tail feathers, she’ll shake them, like twerking. And my brain just connected the dots," he said.

His family also walked in at just the right time to make the video perfect. 9. A hero comes along

Julian Bass cut together this very impressive edit of himself turning into different heroes. As one commenter said, "Didn't realize I'd paid for TikTok premium." 8. Our vegan queen

Is there anyone more soothing on TikTok than Tabitha Brown? The vegan influencer's warm voice has been heard by millions, and this video of her making carrot bacon became a particularly big hit. 7. A meaty meteor

Yes, the dinosaurs were killed by a meteor, but whose fault was that, huh? 6. Mi pan su su sum

If you spent any time on TikTok this year, you inevitably found yourself humming this song at random moments. It's not your fault. It's just very catchy. Insider has the backstory on this song, which actually comes from a Russian cereal ad. 5. Will Smith wipes it

The "wipe it" trend, set to "Wipe It Down" by BMW Kenny, was hugely popular on TikTok in 2020. Smith's entry, however, may have been the most popular. 4. Renegade comeback

Okay, yes, the Renegade dance was a 2019 phenomenon, but it didn't end there. It's creator, Jalaiah Harmon, was invited to perform it at the NBA All-Star game back in February. 3. That one coworker on Zoom

Caitlin Reilly was a breakout TikTok star this year thanks to her videos mimicking the people we love to hate. This one in particular is just too freakishly familiar for anyone working from home during the pandemic. 2. Morning vibe

The immaculately chill vibe of this video from Nathan Apodaca, also known as @420doggface208, brought a much-needed moment of calm to this awful year. The video went mega-viral and the popularity of it literally changed his life. 1. M to the B

Are you even surprised? This strangely satisfying video from Bella Poarch was, for better or worse, the most talked about TikTok of 2020.