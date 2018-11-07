Over 100 women have been elected to the House of Representatives! The Future is FEMALE ♀

You know how people keep saying the future is female? Well the future is here, friends!

OVER 100 WOMEN ELECTED TO THE HOUSE. THE FUTURE IS HERE AND IT IS FEMALE AND I LOVE IT AND FEEL VALIDATED AS A GAY MAN WHO WAS RAISED BY ICONIC WOMEN. BUFFY, SABRINA, ALEX MACK AND NOW OVER 100 WOMEN IN THE HOUSE! THANK YOU WOMEN FOR SAVING US!

@realDonaldTrump Over 100 women have been elected to the house. We are coming for you.

And yes, that's a record high.

100+ women in the house hello LADIEESSSSSS

Get it, ladies.

To recap, some of those women include:

• Rashida Tlaib, the first ever Muslim woman elected to Congress

• Ilhan Omar, who became the second

• Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids, the first Native American women elected to Congress

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won in a stunning upset

• Abby Finkenauer, one of the youngest women ever elected to Congress

• Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts' first black congresswoman

• Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, Texas' first two Latina congresswomen

And the list goes on!