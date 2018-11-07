BuzzFeed News

More Than 100 Women Were Projected To Win During The Midterms And People Are Hyped

2018 Midterm Elections

More Than 100 Women Were Projected To Win During The Midterms And People Are Hyped

Who run the world?

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on November 7, 2018, at 12:17 a.m. ET

You know how people keep saying the future is female? Well the future is here, friends!

Over 100 women have been elected to the House of Representatives! The Future is FEMALE ♀
Over 100 women have been elected to the House of Representatives! The Future is FEMALE ♀

More than 100 women were projected to win in midterm elections and people are hyped.

OVER 100 WOMEN ELECTED TO THE HOUSE. THE FUTURE IS HERE AND IT IS FEMALE AND I LOVE IT AND FEEL VALIDATED AS A GAY MAN WHO WAS RAISED BY ICONIC WOMEN. BUFFY, SABRINA, ALEX MACK AND NOW OVER 100 WOMEN IN THE HOUSE! THANK YOU WOMEN FOR SAVING US!
OVER 100 WOMEN ELECTED TO THE HOUSE. THE FUTURE IS HERE AND IT IS FEMALE AND I LOVE IT AND FEEL VALIDATED AS A GAY MAN WHO WAS RAISED BY ICONIC WOMEN. BUFFY, SABRINA, ALEX MACK AND NOW OVER 100 WOMEN IN THE HOUSE! THANK YOU WOMEN FOR SAVING US!

And yes, that's a record high.

@realDonaldTrump Over 100 women have been elected to the house. We are coming for you.
@realDonaldTrump Over 100 women have been elected to the house. We are coming for you.

Get it, ladies.

100+ women in the house hello LADIEESSSSSS
100+ women in the house hello LADIEESSSSSS

To recap, some of those women include:

• Rashida Tlaib, the first ever Muslim woman elected to Congress

• Ilhan Omar, who became the second

• Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids, the first Native American women elected to Congress

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won in a stunning upset

• Abby Finkenauer, one of the youngest women ever elected to Congress

Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts' first black congresswoman

• Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, Texas' first two Latina congresswomen

And the list goes on!

And these women represent just some of the many historic firsts on Tuesday.

┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in this ┃╱╱╲╲ house ╱╱╭╮╲╲ ▔▏┗┛▕▔ ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ ;; more than ;; ;; 100 women ;; ;; will serve ;; ╱╱ for the first time ╲╲ ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕
┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in this ┃╱╱╲╲ house ╱╱╭╮╲╲ ▔▏┗┛▕▔ ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ ;; more than ;; ;; 100 women ;; ;; will serve ;; ╱╱ for the first time ╲╲ ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕

And even if it was a long time coming, it's still reason to celebrate.

OVER 100 WOMEN IN THE HOUSE... about time.
OVER 100 WOMEN IN THE HOUSE... about time.

*High fives all around*

Over 100 women got elected tonight.
Over 100 women got elected tonight.

Because this is, in fact, a big deal.

OVER 100 WOMEN HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO THE HOUSE THIS IS HUGE AND I LOVE IT V MUCH
OVER 100 WOMEN HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO THE HOUSE THIS IS HUGE AND I LOVE IT V MUCH

I legit think Professor McGonagall would be all about this.

100 women elected to the House!
100 women elected to the House!

And there just aren't enough Wonder Woman GIFs in the world to capture the feeling.

Over 100 women have been elected to the House tonight.
Over 100 women have been elected to the House tonight.

So let's break out the cake.

For the first time ever, over 100 women have been elected to the House of Representatives. "That seems like we should have a cake." - @maddow https://t.co/stt1JeQhQQ
For the first time ever, over 100 women have been elected to the House of Representatives. "That seems like we should have a cake." - @maddow https://t.co/stt1JeQhQQ

Who run the world, and by world I mean the House of Representatives, and by run I mean still underrepresented because there's still work to do?

OVER 100 WOMEN HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO THE HOUSE 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻#TheResistanceIsFemale #DemControlledHouse #ElectionNight https://t.co/HEsOahOiut
OVER 100 WOMEN HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO THE HOUSE 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻#TheResistanceIsFemale #DemControlledHouse #ElectionNight https://t.co/HEsOahOiut

Girls!

