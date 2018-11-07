More Than 100 Women Were Projected To Win During The Midterms And People Are Hyped
Who run the world?
You know how people keep saying the future is female? Well the future is here, friends!
More than 100 women were projected to win in midterm elections and people are hyped.
And yes, that's a record high.
Get it, ladies.
To recap, some of those women include:
• Rashida Tlaib, the first ever Muslim woman elected to Congress
• Ilhan Omar, who became the second
• Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids, the first Native American women elected to Congress
• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won in a stunning upset
• Abby Finkenauer, one of the youngest women ever elected to Congress
• Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts' first black congresswoman
• Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, Texas' first two Latina congresswomen
And the list goes on!
And these women represent just some of the many historic firsts on Tuesday.
And even if it was a long time coming, it's still reason to celebrate.
*High fives all around*
Because this is, in fact, a big deal.
I legit think Professor McGonagall would be all about this.
And there just aren't enough Wonder Woman GIFs in the world to capture the feeling.
So let's break out the cake.
Who run the world, and by world I mean the House of Representatives, and by run I mean still underrepresented because there's still work to do?
Girls!
-
