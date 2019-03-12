 Skip To Content
Mitt Romney Blew Out His Birthday Cake Candles In The Most Bizarre Way Possible

Dude, wyd.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on March 12, 2019, at 11:59 a.m. ET

It's Mitt Romney's birthday and the Utah senator and former presidential candidate is now 72 years old.

George Frey / Getty Images

But we're not here to talk about the inevitable march of time. Oh no, we're here to talk about something much more chilling.

Specifically, the way Romney blows out birthday candles. And whatever you're expecting, you're probably wrong.

Romney tweeted a video of him being surprised by staffers with a cake made of Twinkies and, well, just watch.

My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store.
Sir, I ask, why? Why have you done this?

The video went viral after it was shared by journalist Bradford Pearson who opined that Romney "is a deeply weird dude."

This is the most bizarre technique for blowing out birthday candles that I’ve ever witnessed. Mitt Romney is a deeply weird dude.
We absolutely must break this down. What child, what human, is taught to take the candles one by one and oh so gently blow them out?

Mitt Romney / Via Twitter: @MittRomney

Is this a secret rich, white man trick to get more wishes?

Mitt Romney / Via Twitter: @MittRomney

Does he realize he's forcing the people there to watch him undergo this weird ritual?

Mitt Romney / Via Twitter: @MittRomney

What joy does this man get from blowing out each candle one by one?

Mitt Romney / Via Twitter: @MittRomney

Is he trying to prevent candle wax from being blown all over the cake?

Mitt Romney / Via Twitter: @MittRomney

To be fair, Romney seems like a man concerned with proper hygiene and workplace cleanliness. (We reached out to a representative for the senator for an explanation but didn't immediately hear back).

But we're all a little disturbed, right?

In a movie this is how you’d learn that the person you thought was your friend was actually an alien who’d invaded your friend’s body.
As this person pointed out, it is a polite move amid flu season.

@BradfordPearson Dude it's still flu season. Respect for Mitt's odd candle technique... sorry but I gotta defend here.
But it's still all very odd.

Honestly thought I was prepared for what I was about to see here. I was not. https://t.co/s9bJMtq5MF
What if we'd known this in 2008?

I'm glad this man was never president https://t.co/v5Pi4L4fJ9
What happened to you, Romney? Are you okay?

Honestly? This makes me think he got in trouble as a child for blowing out candles and getting wax on the cake. https://t.co/IRxPLh2q6y
Because the rest of us are not.

Hacky sci fi would reject this for being too obvious a tell that a character is an alien https://t.co/mnrOUFZt6Q
Anyway, happy birthday.

