Mitt Romney Blew Out His Birthday Cake Candles In The Most Bizarre Way Possible
Dude, wyd.
It's Mitt Romney's birthday and the Utah senator and former presidential candidate is now 72 years old.
But we're not here to talk about the inevitable march of time. Oh no, we're here to talk about something much more chilling.
Specifically, the way Romney blows out birthday candles. And whatever you're expecting, you're probably wrong.
Romney tweeted a video of him being surprised by staffers with a cake made of Twinkies and, well, just watch.
Sir, I ask, why? Why have you done this?
The video went viral after it was shared by journalist Bradford Pearson who opined that Romney "is a deeply weird dude."
We absolutely must break this down. What child, what human, is taught to take the candles one by one and oh so gently blow them out?
Is this a secret rich, white man trick to get more wishes?
Does he realize he's forcing the people there to watch him undergo this weird ritual?
What joy does this man get from blowing out each candle one by one?
Is he trying to prevent candle wax from being blown all over the cake?
To be fair, Romney seems like a man concerned with proper hygiene and workplace cleanliness. (We reached out to a representative for the senator for an explanation but didn't immediately hear back).
But we're all a little disturbed, right?
As this person pointed out, it is a polite move amid flu season.
But it's still all very odd.
What if we'd known this in 2008?
What happened to you, Romney? Are you okay?
Because the rest of us are not.
Anyway, happy birthday.
